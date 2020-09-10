Hobart's Alex Pickett disrupts opposing offenses

HOBART — The Hobart football coaching staff has an inside joke about defensive lineman Alex Pickett.
They say that one certain factor helps him have so many fumble recoveries.
"We joke around saying he may have a magnet in his pocket because the ball is always around him," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "He might have had the most fumble recoveries on the team last year, too."
Pickett added to that theory on Friday night, as he picked up two more fumbles in Times No. 3 Hobart's 42-0 win over Griffith.
"It just feels like I get all of them," Pickett joked.
Osika said if Pickett doesn't do what he does, then the more well-known players like Cam Smith, Bobby Babcock and others won't be able to be as effective with what they do on the football field.
"Alex is never gonna blow up a stat sheet," said Osika. "He has been around football his whole life and comes from a football family and I'm proud of him because of the person he has turned into and because of the impact he has on this football team."
Up 14-0, Pickett's first recovery came at the end of the first quarter on the Griffith 25, which set up a Bobby Babcock TD run that put Hobart (2-1) up by three scores.
The junior's second came even further in Griffith territory, this time on the 10 yard line. That one set up a 5-yard rushing score from junior running back Marc Enslen, who finished with a game-high 79 rushing yards.
"Alex lets the linebackers do what they can do and allows these guys to work," said Osika. "The D-line eats up a lot of blocks and are athletic as hell because we ask them to do a lot of stunting."
Pickett relishes the role he has on a vaunted Hobart defense that forced five turnovers on the night, including a Smith interception and two more fumble recoveries by Jacob Simpson and Harley Potter.
"It's a selfless job and I take pride in that," he said. "As long as I'm disrupting and helping the linebackers get into the backfield, then I'll know that I'm doing my job."
Hobart bounced back from a 23-7 loss to No. 2 Merrillville in Week 2 and Pickett said in order for the Brickies to keep their momentum going through a tough Northwest Crossroads Conference schedule, they will have to execute to near perfection in all three phases of the game.
"We have a bend-but-don't-break mentality," he said. "We will have to play complete games and just play better as a whole."
Hobart QB Riley Johnston passed for 139 yards while Zach Vode caught five passes for 60 yards in the win.
Griffith (0-1) made its first appearance on the gridiron this season for after its first two weeks were canceled.
"I couldn't imagine the position (Griffith coach) Robert (Robinson) has been in, but kudos to him and his coaching staff for what they were able to do (Friday)," said Osika. "They are gonna be pretty good and have some good players in the program."
Panthers senior quarterback Carson Crowe passed for 164 yards in the loss, with most of them coming on deep fades or 50-50 balls.
