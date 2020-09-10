Hobart's Alex Pickett disrupts opposing offenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The Hobart football coaching staff has an inside joke about defensive lineman Alex Pickett.

They say that one certain factor helps him have so many fumble recoveries.

"We joke around saying he may have a magnet in his pocket because the ball is always around him," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "He might have had the most fumble recoveries on the team last year, too."

Pickett added to that theory on Friday night, as he picked up two more fumbles in Times No. 3 Hobart's 42-0 win over Griffith.

"It just feels like I get all of them," Pickett joked.

Osika said if Pickett doesn't do what he does, then the more well-known players like Cam Smith, Bobby Babcock and others won't be able to be as effective with what they do on the football field.

"Alex is never gonna blow up a stat sheet," said Osika. "He has been around football his whole life and comes from a football family and I'm proud of him because of the person he has turned into and because of the impact he has on this football team."

Up 14-0, Pickett's first recovery came at the end of the first quarter on the Griffith 25, which set up a Bobby Babcock TD run that put Hobart (2-1) up by three scores.