Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

HOBART — Bobby Babcock is not satisfied with his senior season, but he has made peace with it.
In the fall, Hobart's standout linebacker led his program to its first state final appearance since 1996. The Brickies eventually fell 49-7 to Roncalli in a Class 4A meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium, which forced Babcock and his teammates to leave Indianapolis one win short of their ultimate goal.
Does the senior have any regrets?
"Not really," Babcock said. "You win or you lose, that's how it goes. I had worked so hard for that there was nothing else I could give. Winning a state championship was my goal for the last four years, but now I just have to move on to the next goal."
Although Babcock couldn't help the Brickies clinch their fifth state crown, they came awfully close behind one the best individual campaigns in program history.
Babcock, who is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, dominated the gridiron to the tune of 68 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.
The star linebacker was eventually named Mr. Football at his position by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and will continue his career at Illinois State.
Hobart coach Craig Osika said Babcock has always been a dynamic player, but he credited Babcock's stellar senior campaign to his leadership more than his talent.
Early on in his prep career, Babcock admits that he wasn't always the best teammate. The turning point came at the end his sophomore year, according to Osika.
"His goal was to be a captain, and he was a long way from that from a maturity standpoint," Osika said. " ... I have to give credit to him because he worked extremely hard not only to become bigger, faster and stronger, but to become a better person and a better leader. He eventually became a captain his junior year, and since then he's put his all into everything not only for himself but for the team."
Throughout his high school career, Babcock said he's come to realize that success feels a lot better when it's collective. Of course there are some individual plays, like a key sack or forced fumble, that he'll hold on to. But the memories that Babcock will truly cherish are the ones he shares with his teammates and his town.
Shortly after Hobart's loss at Lucas Oil Stadium, Babcock was one of four seniors to hoist the team's state runner-up trophy in the air. It was a bittersweet gesture, as Roncalli continued celebrating on the other end of the field, but in that moment Babcock was reminded of why he takes so much pride in being a Brickie.
"It's hard to put it into words, but it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Babcock said. "(Our fans) were still cheering and it just shows how loyal they are."
Joining in on that standing ovation was Babcock's father, Larry. The 2000 Wheeler graduate, who officiates several sports around the Region, said he rarely had the chance to attend his son's games over the last four years because he was often refereeing another contest.
Larry Babcock said he enjoyed simply being a fan during the state championship, and he explained that his son was the reason he even continued officiating in the first place. Fearing that he was missing out on too many games, Larry Babcock offered to quit refereeing so that he could be there every week for his child.
Bobby Babcock wouldn't allow it.
"I sat down with him at the beginning of the season and told him that I would stop refereeing on Friday nights," Larry Babcock said. "And he just said, 'Dad, I want you to keep reffing. You're going to be able to watch me for four more years on Saturday afternoons anyways.' ... I told him that refereeing was always going to be there, but again he said, 'Dad, don't worry about it. Just come watch me when we make it to state.'"
As Bobby Babcock gears up for the next stage of his career at Illinois State, with his father in the stands, he said Hobart will always hold a special place in his heart.
The Brickies are still seeking their first state title since 1993, and after helping the program get back to Indianapolis, he is confident that it won't be too long until Hobart reigns supreme.
"The biggest thing with me is that I just wanted to leave a legacy," Babcock said. "I want people to remember how hard I worked and how hard I played. If the other players and kids coming up work as hard as I did and as hard as some of the other seniors, I know they can win a state championship."