Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year
THE TIMES 2020 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

HOBART — Bobby Babcock is not satisfied with his senior season, but he has made peace with it.

In the fall, Hobart's standout linebacker led his program to its first state final appearance since 1996. The Brickies eventually fell 49-7 to Roncalli in a Class 4A meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium, which forced Babcock and his teammates to leave Indianapolis one win short of their ultimate goal.

Does the senior have any regrets?

"Not really," Babcock said. "You win or you lose, that's how it goes. I had worked so hard for that there was nothing else I could give. Winning a state championship was my goal for the last four years, but now I just have to move on to the next goal."

Although Babcock couldn't help the Brickies clinch their fifth state crown, they came awfully close behind one the best individual campaigns in program history.

Babcock, who is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, dominated the gridiron to the tune of 68 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts.

The star linebacker was eventually named Mr. Football at his position by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and will continue his career at Illinois State.

Hobart's Bobby Babcock, Valparaiso's Cooper Jones named Mr. Football position awardees

Hobart coach Craig Osika said Babcock has always been a dynamic player, but he credited Babcock's stellar senior campaign to his leadership more than his talent.

Early on in his prep career, Babcock admits that he wasn't always the best teammate. The turning point came at the end his sophomore year, according to Osika.

"His goal was to be a captain, and he was a long way from that from a maturity standpoint," Osika said. " ... I have to give credit to him because he worked extremely hard not only to become bigger, faster and stronger, but to become a better person and a better leader. He eventually became a captain his junior year, and since then he's put his all into everything not only for himself but for the team."

Recapping Hobart's first state final appearance since 1996

Recapping Hobart's first state final appearance since 1996

Throughout his high school career, Babcock said he's come to realize that success feels a lot better when it's collective. Of course there are some individual plays, like a key sack or forced fumble, that he'll hold on to. But the memories that Babcock will truly cherish are the ones he shares with his teammates and his town.

Shortly after Hobart's loss at Lucas Oil Stadium, Babcock was one of four seniors to hoist the team's state runner-up trophy in the air. It was a bittersweet gesture, as Roncalli continued celebrating on the other end of the field, but in that moment Babcock was reminded of why he takes so much pride in being a Brickie.

"It's hard to put it into words, but it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Babcock said. "(Our fans) were still cheering and it just shows how loyal they are."

Joining in on that standing ovation was Babcock's father, Larry. The 2000 Wheeler graduate, who officiates several sports around the Region, said he rarely had the chance to attend his son's games over the last four years because he was often refereeing another contest.

Larry Babcock said he enjoyed simply being a fan during the state championship, and he explained that his son was the reason he even continued officiating in the first place. Fearing that he was missing out on too many games, Larry Babcock offered to quit refereeing so that he could be there every week for his child.

Bobby Babcock wouldn't allow it.

"I sat down with him at the beginning of the season and told him that I would stop refereeing on Friday nights," Larry Babcock said. "And he just said, 'Dad, I want you to keep reffing. You're going to be able to watch me for four more years on Saturday afternoons anyways.' ... I told him that refereeing was always going to be there, but again he said, 'Dad, don't worry about it. Just come watch me when we make it to state.'"

Hobart star Bobby Babcock verbally commits to Illinois State

As Bobby Babcock gears up for the next stage of his career at Illinois State, with his father in the stands, he said Hobart will always hold a special place in his heart.

The Brickies are still seeking their first state title since 1993, and after helping the program get back to Indianapolis, he is confident that it won't be too long until Hobart reigns supreme.

"The biggest thing with me is that I just wanted to leave a legacy," Babcock said. "I want people to remember how hard I worked and how hard I played. If the other players and kids coming up work as hard as I did and as hard as some of the other seniors, I know they can win a state championship."

Gallery: Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

The Times Defensive Player of the Year

2020 -- Bobby Babcock, Hobart

2019 -- Cooper Jones, Valparaiso

2018 -- Justen Ramsey, Merrillville

2017 -- Jordan Jusevitch, Lowell

2016 -- Jordan Jusevitch, Lowell

2015 -- Martin Petruf, Whiting

2014 -- Josh Barajas, Andrean

2013 -- Martayveus Carter, E.C. Central

2012 -- Gelen Robinson, Lake Central

2011 -- Gelen Robinson, Lake Central

2010 -- Adam Peterka, Valparaiso

2009 -- James Travis, Merrillville

2008 -- Justin Juarez, Lowell

2007 -- Jeff Barker, Lowell

2006 -- Ben Geffert, Griffith

2005 -- Jeff Clemens, Lowell

2004 -- Mark Drobac, Hobart

2003 -- Brandon Mosley, Merrillville

2002 -- Nick Windsor, Valparaiso

2001 -- Riley Larimore, Merrillville

2000 -- Donta Smith, E.C. Central

1999 -- Donta Smith, E.C. Central

1998 -- George McGaun, Andrean

1997 -- Paul Strabavy, Whiting

1996 -- Dave Fiegle, Munster

1995 -- Bret Elam, Griffith

1994 -- Kirk Peifer, Lake Central

1993 -- Ryan Popa, Munster

1992 -- Jamel Williams, Merrillville

1991 -- Joe Clark, Merrillville

1990 -- Matt Kistler, Lake Central

1989 -- Joe Casko, Hobart

1988 -- George Montgomery, Calumet

1987 -- Tom Homco, Highland

1986 -- Ron German, Hobart

1985 -- Brian Northey, Hobart

1984 -- John Jurkovic, T.F. North

1983 -- Tony Karras, Hobart

1982 -- Ray Fonseca, Hobart

1981 -- Bob Ziltz, Marion Catholic

1980 -- Steve Runyon, Hammond

1979 -- Mark Wilfong, Hobart

1978 -- Dan Sawochka, Hobart

1977 -- Chris Boskey, St. Francis deSales

1976 -- Kelly Keough, Merrillville

1975 -- Tom Vandenburgh, Merrillville

1974 -- Wally Kasprzycki, Bishop Noll

1973 -- Terry Hackett, Merrillville

1972 -- John Dubentzky, Hobart

1971 -- Dave Devich, Highland

1970 -- Rick Parker, Munster

1969 -- Paul Feges, T.F. North

Notes: In 1967 and 1968, a single player of the year was selected. In 1986, The Times began selecting separate players and coaches of the year for Indiana and Illinois.

