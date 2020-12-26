Hobart's Bobby Babcock is The Times 2020 Defensive Player of the Year

"It's hard to put it into words, but it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life," Babcock said. "(Our fans) were still cheering and it just shows how loyal they are."

Joining in on that standing ovation was Babcock's father, Larry. The 2000 Wheeler graduate, who officiates several sports around the Region, said he rarely had the chance to attend his son's games over the last four years because he was often refereeing another contest.

Larry Babcock said he enjoyed simply being a fan during the state championship, and he explained that his son was the reason he even continued officiating in the first place. Fearing that he was missing out on too many games, Larry Babcock offered to quit refereeing so that he could be there every week for his child.

Bobby Babcock wouldn't allow it.

"I sat down with him at the beginning of the season and told him that I would stop refereeing on Friday nights," Larry Babcock said. "And he just said, 'Dad, I want you to keep reffing. You're going to be able to watch me for four more years on Saturday afternoons anyways.' ... I told him that refereeing was always going to be there, but again he said, 'Dad, don't worry about it. Just come watch me when we make it to state.'"