Hobart's Craig Osika returns to state alongside Hall-of-Fame coach, father-in-law Steve Balash

HOBART — Craig Osika's NFL stint and football career had come to an end, and he was making the transition from athletics to corporate America.

From the outside looking in, it appeared as if the 1998 Hobart alum had found his footing. His new occupation brought in a lot of money, and he even bought a house in Valparaiso.

Yet, something was missing.

At first, Osika thought he just needed to be patient as he adjusted to a different lifestyle. But as time went on, the peace and closure he was seeking never came.

No matter how hard he tried, Osika realized that he just couldn't leave football behind. So, he quit his job and changed career paths — a decision that was inspired by his former coach and now father-in-law Steve Balash.

"When he got inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, I was working in medical sales, and I was like, 'You know what? I want to be a teacher and I want to be a coach, too.' And it prompted me to sell my house, go back to school for a year and a half and get a teaching license. I was 29 or 30 at the time, but I was just fed up with what I was doing."

Now, Osika is in his third year as the head coach at his alma mater, and Balash, 71, is right beside him as an assistant coach in his 49th season.