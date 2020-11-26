Hobart's Craig Osika returns to state alongside Hall-of-Fame coach, father-in-law Steve Balash

HOBART — Craig Osika's NFL stint and football career had come to an end, and he was making the transition from athletics to corporate America.
From the outside looking in, it appeared as if the 1998 Hobart alum had found his footing. His new occupation brought in a lot of money, and he even bought a house in Valparaiso.
Yet, something was missing.
At first, Osika thought he just needed to be patient as he adjusted to a different lifestyle. But as time went on, the peace and closure he was seeking never came.
No matter how hard he tried, Osika realized that he just couldn't leave football behind. So, he quit his job and changed career paths — a decision that was inspired by his former coach and now father-in-law Steve Balash.
"When he got inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, I was working in medical sales, and I was like, 'You know what? I want to be a teacher and I want to be a coach, too.' And it prompted me to sell my house, go back to school for a year and a half and get a teaching license. I was 29 or 30 at the time, but I was just fed up with what I was doing."
Now, Osika is in his third year as the head coach at his alma mater, and Balash, 71, is right beside him as an assistant coach in his 49th season.
"What's really awesome is that when I was in college (at Indiana State) and on Christmas break, coach (Don) Howell called me and told me he had a job for me," Balash, a 1968 Hobart graduate, said. "So when I got out of college (in 1972), I went right into teaching and coaching at Hobart. A lot of people said you can't teach or coach where you came from, but we definitely proved them wrong. ... I also coached wrestling and track and had coach Osika in football and track. I actually took him down state two years in a row (1997 and 1998) for shot and disc."
Osika, who graduated with Balash's daughter, Stefanie, and married her on Valentine's Day in 2004, said it's been a joy to have Balash turn from coach to family. The two of them share a bond that spans over two decades, and along the way they've created lifelong memories.
On Friday, they'll experience another unforgettable moment together when the Brickies (11-2) face Roncalli (12-1) in the Class 4A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"Getting the chance to do this with someone who coached me and is now my father-in-law is pretty special," Osika said. "(Balash), coach (Tom) Kerr, coach (Don) Rogers, and especially coach Howell, they're the ones who taught me what it means to be a Brickie."
Hobart's last appearance in Indianapolis was 1996. Osika was a junior tight end on that state runner-up team, and the Brickies' 27-7 loss to Cathedral marked the end of an era. It was the program's final trip to state under Howell, who finished his legendary career with 11 state final appearances and four state titles.
Balash and Osika raved about Howell's impact on them and praised the 1953 Hobart alum for building a program that rivaled any other in the state during his tenure. Although he died in 1999 and isn't here to witness the Brickies' resurgence, Balash is certain that his longtime friend would be extremely proud of Osika.
"He would say that Craig is doing this the right way," Balash said. "He trusts his coaches, he has his hand on the pulse of the team and he treats the kids with a lot of respect. ... From day one he said he wanted to play 15 (games) because playing 15 means you're in the state final. We had that one game against Lowell (in Week 5) that was canceled because of COVID, but technically we're still at 15."
Balash went on to say that Osika being his son-in-law doesn't really cross his mind when they're coaching together. However, ahead of the 12th state championship appearance in program history, he is well aware of how much has changed over the last 24 years.
"From me being his boss to him being my boss, that's a unique situation in and of itself," Balash said with a laugh. "But we get along very well. We have an awesome family. My daughter is naturally awesome, and they have both given us two great grandkids."
Osika has two daughters, Ava, 9, and Elle, 5, and his family actually celebrated Ava's ninth birthday on Thanksgiving.
Less than 24 hours later, he hopes to give them and the rest of the Hobart community — past and present — a reason to celebrate all over again.
"Just to be able to have an opportunity to try to bring it back full circle to the way coach Howell was running the program, with coach Kerr, coach Rogers and coach Balash and all of those guys, it would mean the world to me," Osika said. "It would mean the world to our players, too, because now I think they're starting to see what Hobart football was really like back in the day."
