JAMES BOYD: Hobart's Riley Johnston turns prediction into reality as Brickies seek state title

Friday's matchup with Roncalli will mark the last football game Johnston ever plays in, and Brickies coach Craig Osika doesn't think his team could have made it this far without its dynamic quarterback.

The senior has racked up 2,409 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns this season. He's also snagged two interceptions as a starting cornerback.

"I think when you look at the Johnston name, especially in pole vaulting, its huge at Hobart," Osika said. "They're state champions who have gone on to be collegiate champions, but Riley has done a good job of being his own person. As good as he is in pole vaulting, there's people who would maybe specialize in it, and he could've very easily focused on pole vaulting year round but he didn't.

"I think that's a testament to just how badly he wants to do this. He's been wanting (to win a state championship) ever since he was a little ball boy running around the field."

Will the Brickies have what it takes to get it done? Will they clinch their first state crown since 1993? That remains to be seen.

But one thing is for certain, Johnston will do everything in his power to make sure his team is the last one standing in Class 4A.