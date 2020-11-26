JAMES BOYD: Hobart's Riley Johnston turns prediction into reality as Brickies seek state title

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Johnston not only envisioned this moment.
He predicted it.
When I found out that Hobart (11-2) advanced to the Class 4A state championship against Roncalli (12-1), my mind drifted back to a conversation I had with Johnston and former defensive back Matthew Benton over one year ago.
I spoke to both players following a Week 6 win over Kankakee Valley on Sept. 28, 2019. The Brickies rolled past the Kougars for a 49-10 victory, and one of the reasons I even remember that contest is because it was played on a Saturday after all of the local games had been rained out the day before.
The main reason I remember it, however, is because of the confidence Benton and Johnston exuded afterward — confidence that I quite honestly thought was a bit premature.
"Our team is getting better every week," Johnston said then. "We still have a lot of things we can improve on, especially offensively, but playing 15 games and competing for a (state) championship is definitely a realistic goal for us."
At that point in the season, the Brickies were 4-2 and 2-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference. Johnston had just picked apart Kankakee Valley for three touchdowns, one throwing and two rushing, so I understood why he was riding high. Who wouldn't be after earning a conference victory in dominating fashion?
But still, talk of a state title in Week 6? Claiming that Hobart had the potential to reach Indianapolis for the first time since 1996 in Week 6?
Sure, it was a nice quote that I made sure to include in my story, but I didn't put much stock into it.
Then, Johnston and the Brickies made me look like a fool and turned the whole Region into believers.
The team went on to win its next seven games before having its season come to a heartbreaking end in a 29-24 road loss to East Noble at semistate — one victory short of "playing 15 games and competing for a (state) championship."
This year, Hobart is still one game short of 15. The Brickies were unable to play at Lowell in Week 5 due to the Red Devils' COVID-19 issues, but that's merely an afterthought after reaching the state's biggest stage.
On Monday, Johnston and fellow seniors Bobby Babcock, Zach Vode and Tyler Turley all went down to Lucas Oil Stadium for state media day. When I had the chance to interview them, I pulled Johnston to the side first and showed him that quote from 2019.
As he read over his words, he flashed a small smile but wouldn't fully give into it.
The senior is too focused on what lies ahead.
"We had a really good team last year. We came up a game short, but we should have made it," Johnston said. "It feels really good to be here now, obviously, because we're achieving our goals. But, we still have one more game to go, so I'm not necessarily happy yet."
Johnston glanced over at his teammates when he spoke and even shared a few memories of them growing up together, dreaming of playing for a state title.
When I asked him what it would mean to reel in the program's fifth state crown, Johnston took his time to deliver an answer that was layered with confidence, love and a ting of sadness.
Deep down, he wishes that his grandfather, Jim Johnston Sr., was able to see him and his younger brother, Cody, face Roncalli on Friday. The 1954 Hobart graduate and 1953 pole vault state champion died Aug. 31, leaving behind an immeasurable void and a last name that his 18-year-old grandson wants to add a bit more history to.
"I'm just trying to write another paragraph in the book, basically," Johnston said. "Trying to make him proud."
Following in his grandpa's footsteps, Johnston has emerged as one of the best pole vaulters in Indiana and he will most likely continue pole vaulting in college.
As for football, on the other hand, this is it.
Friday's matchup with Roncalli will mark the last football game Johnston ever plays in, and Brickies coach Craig Osika doesn't think his team could have made it this far without its dynamic quarterback.
The senior has racked up 2,409 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns this season. He's also snagged two interceptions as a starting cornerback.
"I think when you look at the Johnston name, especially in pole vaulting, its huge at Hobart," Osika said. "They're state champions who have gone on to be collegiate champions, but Riley has done a good job of being his own person. As good as he is in pole vaulting, there's people who would maybe specialize in it, and he could've very easily focused on pole vaulting year round but he didn't.
"I think that's a testament to just how badly he wants to do this. He's been wanting (to win a state championship) ever since he was a little ball boy running around the field."
Will the Brickies have what it takes to get it done? Will they clinch their first state crown since 1993? That remains to be seen.
But one thing is for certain, Johnston will do everything in his power to make sure his team is the last one standing in Class 4A.
After all, he predicted that Hobart would have a chance to play in a state final — long before a certain Times sports reporter thought it was possible — and he plans to make the most of this opportunity.
"It would be amazing for the town and for everyone on the coaching staff and the team," Johnston said. "It would be an amazing feeling to bring a state championship home after 27 years."
