Josh Tejada's emergence leads Hobart's defense, which scored five touchdowns

HOBART — Thirty-five.
It's a number that represents a couple things from Hobart's 70-0 Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal win over West Side on Friday night.
For one, it was how many points came off turnovers in the first half, including the extra points, of course.
Brickies junior defensive back Josh Tejeda was responsible for two of those defensive touchdowns, as he recorded two pick-sixes in the first half with returns of 50 and 20 yards, respectively. They were his first varsity touchdowns.
"We worked on some of the plays in practice and on the first one, I just jumped the route," Tejada said. "It was mainly because of muscle memory."
Osika acknowledged Tejeda's increased effort and opportunistic skills, especially since Week 8.
"Josh didn't start at the beginning of the year, but he has played himself into a starting spot," Osika said. "He has been excelling in the secondary since Highland and has been taking advantage of his opportunities because he's a hard-working kid with a good attitude."
Winners of five straight, Hobart (8-2) scored five defensive TD's and forced seven turnovers on its way to 63 first-half points.
The Brickies paired the defensive scores with operating on a short field in its first three possessions on two rushing scores from Tyler Turley from 12 and 30 yards out and a 20-yard TD pass from Riley Johnston to receiver Zach Vode.
Johnston also added a 19-yard rushing score to open the second quarter.
Hobart senior linebacker Cam Smith recorded a 26-yard pick-six with 1:06 left in the first quarter, while juniors Justin Sawyer and Jacob Simpson added fumble recoveries for scores on consecutive West Side possessions in the second quarter.
The Cougars played without leading rusher in junior quarterback Payton Jordan, but sophomore running back Camajay Terrell ran hard all night on his way to 137 yards on 32 carries.
"West Side wasn't gonna lay down because of being coached up by Eric (Schreiber Jr.)," Osika said. "They're doing some complex things on both sides of the ball and they're going to be a good program."
Hobart remains undefeated against West Side (2-6) with 21 all-time wins over the Cougars.
35 also signifies the amount of wins the Class of 2021 will need to be the all-time winningest class outside of the Don Howell era.
"This is now a team that expects to win every time they step out on to the field," Osika said. "When I played for Hobart, we expected to win, but early on when I was coaching we hoped to win. Now we expect it again."
This class has 32 wins after Friday's win and in order to break a potential tie with the Class of 2019, this version of the Brickies will have advance to the Class 4A state finals, which is one step further than last year's team.
"These seniors come out and believe in themselves and the rest of this team," Osika said.
The Brickies aren't thinking that far ahead, though, as they have a highly-anticipated sectional final tilt against another predominant power in Lowell (4-6), which advanced with a 48-14 win over Highland.
Lowell has won six of the last 10 against the Brickies, but they didn't play each other in Week 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know it's gonna be a classic Hobart-Lowell game," Osika said. "They're a well-coached bunch down there and we have to stop their rushing attack and slow the game down by sustaining some drives.
Tejeda knows what's at stake in the matchup as well for these seniors and commented on how much this class has meant to him.
"This class inspires me and has taught me to never give up," Tejada said. "This class is something to feel special about and we want to send them out on top."
