Josh Tejada's emergence leads Hobart's defense, which scored five touchdowns

HOBART — Thirty-five.

It's a number that represents a couple things from Hobart's 70-0 Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal win over West Side on Friday night.

For one, it was how many points came off turnovers in the first half, including the extra points, of course.

Brickies junior defensive back Josh Tejeda was responsible for two of those defensive touchdowns, as he recorded two pick-sixes in the first half with returns of 50 and 20 yards, respectively. They were his first varsity touchdowns.

"We worked on some of the plays in practice and on the first one, I just jumped the route," Tejada said. "It was mainly because of muscle memory."

Osika acknowledged Tejeda's increased effort and opportunistic skills, especially since Week 8.

"Josh didn't start at the beginning of the year, but he has played himself into a starting spot," Osika said. "He has been excelling in the secondary since Highland and has been taking advantage of his opportunities because he's a hard-working kid with a good attitude."

Winners of five straight, Hobart (8-2) scored five defensive TD's and forced seven turnovers on its way to 63 first-half points.