'Little Bricks' midwest title run inspired by 'big Bricks' state run

HOBART — As the Hobart High School team prepares for the state championship game this week, the town’s Pop Warner pee wee division team is just waiting for them to catch up.
The “little Bricks,” as they’re known, won a Mid-America regional title with a 29-7 win over the Illinois Junior Celtics from Mokena. Hobart beat Valparaiso for the state title a week before.
The pee wee division doesn’t compete in the national tournament, so the team will end its season with a victory.
“That was the parallel we were running with the ‘big Bricks.' That’s who (the players) idolize and who they want to be,” coach Kent Moore said. Especially after that semistate win, the kids were just bouncing off the walls before our regional game that Saturday night. They were really feeling the energy from the high school. It was pretty awesome.”
The pee wee division allows 10 or 11 year olds between 75 and 130 pounds. Hobart’s team had only 10-year-old players.
The Pop Warner program gets some guidance from the high school coaches, Moore said. They try to run a similar offense and defense, though the pee wee group eventually reverted to a simpler wing-T offense.
Some of the high school players even came out to preseason practices to talk to the pee wees.
“We want to be the feeder for the high school,” Moore said. “The kids loved when the high school kids volunteered their time to work with us. They ate it up and that made it even more special. They were able to say ‘I know that guy. He was down here with us.’ That’s what’s different about Hobart Pop Warner and a lot of the other programs, our closeness.”
Little Bricks quarterback Ryan Stack handed the ball off to a stable of running backs that included Marco Loera, Colin Strayer, Jordan Fecarotta, Lincoln Underwood and Josiah Bass. Stack threw to Dominic Severino and Tyson Swafford.
Two-way lineman Jensen Laffoon was the heart and soul of the team, Moore said.
“I always keep telling the team to work at it and never give up,” Laffoon said. “I try and be a leader and lead by example. I get the team fired up. I play really hard to show them that they can play hard, too.”
Football tends to be a family affair in Hobart. Both Laffoon and Swafford are Brickies legacies who are growing up hearing the stories about the past and present of the purple and gold.
Laffoon has a pair of uncles with state championship rings and is a cousin of 2017 Times Offensive Player of the Year Nick Ray. Swafford’s stepbrother is current Hobart junior defensive lineman Alex Pickett.
The little Bricks (10-1) opened the regional game with a gadget play called “Brickie special” in which the quarterback hands the ball to a tailback who pitches to a receiver who throws deep to Swafford. It was a 30-plus yard, tone-setting score.
It was a feeling Swafford hopes his stepbrother might get a small taste of Friday in Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I want him to get a fumble (in the end zone),” Swafford said. “Then he can at least have one touchdown.”
The Pop Warner team saw every game the big Bricks played this season, sometimes as a group. Laffoon and Swafford both plan to watch the Class 4A state championship Friday.
“I want to see them dominate,” Laffoon said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!