'Little Bricks' midwest title run inspired by 'big Bricks' state run

“We want to be the feeder for the high school,” Moore said. “The kids loved when the high school kids volunteered their time to work with us. They ate it up and that made it even more special. They were able to say ‘I know that guy. He was down here with us.’ That’s what’s different about Hobart Pop Warner and a lot of the other programs, our closeness.”

Little Bricks quarterback Ryan Stack handed the ball off to a stable of running backs that included Marco Loera, Colin Strayer, Jordan Fecarotta, Lincoln Underwood and Josiah Bass. Stack threw to Dominic Severino and Tyson Swafford.

Two-way lineman Jensen Laffoon was the heart and soul of the team, Moore said.

“I always keep telling the team to work at it and never give up,” Laffoon said. “I try and be a leader and lead by example. I get the team fired up. I play really hard to show them that they can play hard, too.”

Football tends to be a family affair in Hobart. Both Laffoon and Swafford are Brickies legacies who are growing up hearing the stories about the past and present of the purple and gold.