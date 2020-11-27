LIVE BLOG: Sights and sounds from Hobart's first state title game since 1996

INDIANAPOLIS — Hobart's historic run continues at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Brickies are set to play Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game in one hour.

With COVID-19 limiting the amount of fans that can travel, and likely keeping some away, The Times sports staff will keep a live blog to take you inside the Colts' stadium.

Roncalli 14, Hobart 0, 1:28 Q1: Aidan Leffler finds Kyle Lockard over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 1:57 Q1: Hobart QB Riley Johnston throws an interception. Roncalli's Skyler Phillips returns it to the Hobart 21.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 3:11 Q1: Roncalli converts on third-and-goal from the 4 as Aidan Leffler rolled out left and found Michael Gallagher. It was an 18-play drive that took 7 minutes, 11 seconds.

Hobart 0, Roncalli 0, 10:23 Q1: Hobart's drive stalls and a 42-yard punt flips the field. Roncalli takes over in its own territory.