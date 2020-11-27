 Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Sights and sounds from Hobart's first state title game since 1996
Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium with partly cloudy skies. The sides are closed for Hobart's Class 4A state championship game against Roncalli.

 Aaron Ferguson, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Hobart's historic run continues at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Brickies are set to play Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game in one hour.

With COVID-19 limiting the amount of fans that can travel, and likely keeping some away, The Times sports staff will keep a live blog to take you inside the Colts' stadium.

Roncalli 14, Hobart 0, 1:28 Q1: Aidan Leffler finds Kyle Lockard over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 1:57 Q1: Hobart QB Riley Johnston throws an interception. Roncalli's Skyler Phillips returns it to the Hobart 21.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 3:11 Q1: Roncalli converts on third-and-goal from the 4 as Aidan Leffler rolled out left and found Michael Gallagher. It was an 18-play drive that took 7 minutes, 11 seconds.

Hobart 0, Roncalli 0, 10:23 Q1: Hobart's drive stalls and a 42-yard punt flips the field. Roncalli takes over in its own territory.

Hobart wins the coin toss, 2:32 p.m.: The teams have taken the field and the Brickies won the opening toss and elected to receive. Hobart will start on offense.

Lucas Oil Stadium Press Box View

Here's the view from the Lucas Oil Stadium press box ahead of Hobart's Class 4A state championship game against Roncalli.

Hobart warms up, 1:45 p.m.: The Brickies and Roncalli are on the field getting ready for their 2 p.m. kickoff. Fans have not yet been allowed in the stadium after the conclusion of the Class 2A game, which Western Boone beat Bishop Luers 36-35 after a 38-yard field goal with 7 seconds left. As a result, kickoff of Hobart's game will be around 2:27 p.m.

STATE KICKOFF: Your guide to Hobart's Class 4A state championship game against Roncalli

Gallery: Scouting Hobart's 2020 state-bound football team

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

