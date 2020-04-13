MY FAVORITE GAMES: Hobart shuts out Lowell to earn 21st sectional title

“It’s pretty awesome. I can’t lie,” Osika said.

The Brickies (10-2) opened the season 0-2 but won their last 10. Since the beginning of October, Hobart’s posted four shutouts and allowed only seven points once.

“We knew it was going to take some time. We were patient. Our kids were patient,” Osika said. “This is the first time here in a long time where everybody has bought into what their role is. A special teams guy, a practice guy, everybody’s bought into what their role is and that’s what’s making this family atmosphere and that’s what’s led us on a 10-game win streak.”

The Brickies (10-2) will play New Prairie in the regional next week. The Cougars beat Plymouth 35-27.

Lowell (7-5) managed only two first downs until the final drive. The Red Devils finished with 61 total yards.

“That (defensive) group has been playing solid all year,” Osika said. “They’re expectation is to win and they believe that they’re going to win. The work that they put in is showing.”

The teams traded punts until the mid second quarter when Brickies running back DJ Lipke broke a tackle in the backfield and then ran 43 yards to the Lowell 1-yard line.