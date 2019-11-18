The matchup has been set for the first college football bowl game to be played in Indiana.
Ohio Dominican (7-2) of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference and Truman State (9-2) of the Great Lakes Valley Conference will meet in the inaugural America's Crossroads Bowl on Dec. 7 at Hobart's Brickyard Stadium.
The teams are the top teams in their respective conferences who were not picked to play in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Ohio Dominican is the GMAC runner-up and has won five straight.
"We're excited to be a part of the first America's Crossroads Bowl," Ohio Dominican coach Kelly Cummings said in a news release. "This is a great opportunity for our team to be together for a few additional weeks."
Truman State finished third in the GLVC and was No. 25 in the most recent Division II national rankings.
"We are thrilled that this special group of players will get an opportunity to play one more game together and help brand both Truman State University and the GLVC with national exposure," Truman State coach Gregg Nesbitt said in a release.
The teams will be in the Region for three days and will take part in other events in the run-up to the game. In addition, service members and first responders will be honored on game day, which is also the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.
Tickets for the game are available online at americascrossroadsbowl.com and the game's Facebook page. The cost is $12 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, and $5 for veterans, active military personnel and first responders. Children 4 and under will be admitted free of charge.