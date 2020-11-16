Senior Haidyn McLamb a key cog in the vaunted Hobart defense

McLamb took it upon himself to speak to his teammates in the locker room.

“It really shifted the tide in terms of what we were trying to do and focused us on what we needed to do,” Zoladz said. “He just reminded everybody why we were here and why we do this. So much of it is more than the game, especially in a year faced with as much adversity and uncertainty as we’ve had.”

Logansport never scored again and struggled to move the football from that point. Hobart won 45-14.

McLamb is a leader in the weight room, too. He’s a gym rat, almost to the point that football is secondary to lifting. He gets up at 4:45 a.m. every day to lift before school and hopes to own a gym and train athletes someday.

“That’s my passion. I love weightlifting. I love what it does. I love the way it makes you feel. It helps me focus and it’s definitely carried over onto the field,” he said. “I’d like to power lift. I don’t know how well I’d do but I think it’d be cool to see what happens."

The Brickies (10-2) will take on Marion (10-3) in Friday’s semistate. The Giants have a multi-pronged running attack led by senior Khalid Stamps, who’s rushed for 1,517 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hobart will try to force Marion into passing situations.