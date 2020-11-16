Senior Haidyn McLamb a key cog in the vaunted Hobart defense

HOBART — Haidyn McLamb is a talented football player. Still, he can get lost on film of a Hobart defense loaded with college athletes.
But by all accounts around the Brickies program, the senior defensive lineman is the kind of selfless player that can be the difference on championship teams.
“I love the sense of family in this sport. That’s something that Hobart’s taught me, just getting together with your brothers and playing,” McLamb said. “I’d do anything for any one of those guys out there. I don’t consider any of them friends. They’re all family. All of them.”
He does impact the game on the field, as well. McLamb’s been a starter since late in his sophomore season. He’s got 38 tackles, including seven for loss, two sacks, three hurries and a forced fumble this year.
“He’s just a bright spot in everyone’s day. Never any negativity. He always has a positivity about him,” defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz said. “When you have a guy who shows up every day and goes as hard as he does and plays as hard as he does, no matter whether he’s more or less skilled than another player, he’s just a constant. That’s something you can build a program on, something you can build a culture on.”
Hobart led Logansport 24-14 at halftime of the regional game last week. The Berries scored just before the break, much to the dismay of a Brickies defense averaging 9.3 points allowed per game with five shutouts and a staggering 9.6 tackles for loss in each contest.
McLamb took it upon himself to speak to his teammates in the locker room.
Support Local Journalism
“It really shifted the tide in terms of what we were trying to do and focused us on what we needed to do,” Zoladz said. “He just reminded everybody why we were here and why we do this. So much of it is more than the game, especially in a year faced with as much adversity and uncertainty as we’ve had.”
Logansport never scored again and struggled to move the football from that point. Hobart won 45-14.
McLamb is a leader in the weight room, too. He’s a gym rat, almost to the point that football is secondary to lifting. He gets up at 4:45 a.m. every day to lift before school and hopes to own a gym and train athletes someday.
“That’s my passion. I love weightlifting. I love what it does. I love the way it makes you feel. It helps me focus and it’s definitely carried over onto the field,” he said. “I’d like to power lift. I don’t know how well I’d do but I think it’d be cool to see what happens."
The Brickies (10-2) will take on Marion (10-3) in Friday’s semistate. The Giants have a multi-pronged running attack led by senior Khalid Stamps, who’s rushed for 1,517 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hobart will try to force Marion into passing situations.
“They’re athletic. We’ll learn more about them but I think we’re ready,” McLamb said. “All it is is focus from here on.”
Gallery: 4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!