Senior steps in for Hobart offensive line, seasons after walking away with collarbone injury

HOBART — Right before every Hobart kickoff, Brickies senior linebacker Cam Smith's parents, Jessica and Keith Smith, yell, "C'mon, hit somebody!"

One player who has taken that to heart is Brickies senior offensive lineman James Lewis, as he's usually hitting someone on the first and second levels for Hobart's ever-improving offense.

However, his journey hasn't always been paving the way for his running backs or senior quarterback, Riley Johnston — who passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Times No. 4 Hobart's 44-6 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Highland on Friday.

"James has earned his spot," Hobart coach Craig Osika said.

Lewis entered the Brickies football program as a running back his freshman year, which is when the injury bug struck after he broke his collarbone at the end of the season.

Lewis chose to step away from the program as a sophomore due to his family being apprehensive that he'd get hurt just the same way or possibly even worse.

After some soul searching, he came back to the program with a position change, but he said Osika gladly accepted him back into the program.