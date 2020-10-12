Senior steps in for Hobart offensive line, seasons after walking away with collarbone injury

HOBART — Right before every Hobart kickoff, Brickies senior linebacker Cam Smith's parents, Jessica and Keith Smith, yell, "C'mon, hit somebody!"
One player who has taken that to heart is Brickies senior offensive lineman James Lewis, as he's usually hitting someone on the first and second levels for Hobart's ever-improving offense.
However, his journey hasn't always been paving the way for his running backs or senior quarterback, Riley Johnston — who passed for 163 yards and three touchdowns in Times No. 4 Hobart's 44-6 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Highland on Friday.
"James has earned his spot," Hobart coach Craig Osika said.
Lewis entered the Brickies football program as a running back his freshman year, which is when the injury bug struck after he broke his collarbone at the end of the season.
Lewis chose to step away from the program as a sophomore due to his family being apprehensive that he'd get hurt just the same way or possibly even worse.
After some soul searching, he came back to the program with a position change, but he said Osika gladly accepted him back into the program.
"My mom was a little scared for me to come back, but when I was immobilized after breaking my collarbone, I was getting lazy to be honest," Lewis said. "I'm so glad I came back because coach and everyone else welcomed me back with open arms and I was a backup at first, but I was just waiting for my shot."
Hobart (5-2, 2-1) has adopted the "next guy up" philosophy and when starting junior Ammen Hicks-Jones went out with an injury, Lewis was the next in line to show everyone what he can do to contribute.
"Ammen is a good player in front of me and when I was put in, luckily I knew what I was doing," said Lewis.
Support Local Journalism
All Class 4A No. 7 Hobart has done since Lewis took over the starting job is finish with 502 yards of total offense in its 41-17 win over Kankakee Valley in Week 7, and then combine for 382 total yards versus Highland. Senior running back Tyler Turley rushed for 95 yards and a TD and senior wide receiver Zach Vode caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Highland (3-4, 1-3) struck first on its opening drive of the game with a 27-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Ethan Litavecz to sophomore wideout Stevie Salman.
Litavecz running for 45 yards on the first drive alone, finishing with 108 rushing yards, but that was it for the Trojans, as Hobart did all the scoring for the duration of the game.
After last year's heartbreaking 29-24 loss to East Noble in the Class 4A Northern semistate, Lewis, Osika and Co. fully believe they can make another deep run in the postseason with the talent around them.
According to Lewis, if Hobart can exude some control, the sky is the limit as to how far it ends up in 2020.
"We have a lot of talent but have to stay disciplined," he said. "If we can do that, we can go all the way."
The Brickies will visit Gavit in the Sectional 17 opener on Oct. 23, announced during Thursday's sectional pairings show.
Osika said how far his team goes is going to come down to one important factor.
"I believe we can make a run, sure, but we just have to focus on ourselves," said Osika. "We came out flat (tonight) and we have to be ready to go every week."
Catch up on all the Week 8 excitement here!
Friday Night Football Recap: Catch up on all of last night's excitement here!
Calling all Region prep football fanatics! Catch up on all the need to know football Friday excitement, final scores and more here.
“When you need to show that toughness and physicality, it’s nice to have someone that can do that for you.”
Tommy Burbee ran for 264 yards and three touchdowns as Valparaiso beat Portage in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
Kyle Atkinson was a receiver but showcased his foot speed as a quarterback in Griffith's win.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!