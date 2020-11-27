 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Sights and sounds from Hobart's first state title game since 1996
WATCH NOW: Sights and sounds from Hobart's first state title game since 1996

INDIANAPOLIS — Hobart's historic run continues at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Brickies are set to play Roncalli in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game in one hour.

With COVID-19 limiting the amount of fans that can travel, and likely keeping some away, The Times sports staff is providing live updates, to bring the game to readers.

Postgame: The Times caught up with Tyler Turley, Bobby Babcock and coach Craig Osika for on-field interviews. Plus, the captains received the IHSAA Class 4A state runner-up trophy.

Roncalli 49, Hobart 7, 0:24 Q4: Dominic Brown returns the ensuing kickof 91 yards, making one man miss, to extend the Roncalli lead.

Roncalli 42, Roncalli 7, 0:38 Q4: Tyler Turley punches in a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a seven play, 57-yard drive.

Roncalli 42, Hobart 0, 5:34 Q4: Hobart's best drive of the day ends with an interception in the end zone. The Brickies drove the ball to the Roncalli 14 but rolling out left Riley Johnston's pass into double coverage was intercepted.

Roncalli 42, Hobart 0, 0:41 Q3: Ryan Flores strips and recovers a fumble after stopping Roncalli running back Baron Huebler for a 1-yard loss.

Roncalli 42, Hobart 0, 3:06 Q3: Baron Huebler punches in from 2 yards out. Roncalli has scored 14 points off of two Hobart turnovers. A strong rushing team, this is Roncalli's first score on the ground. Aidan Leffler previously threw five touchdowns.

Roncalli 35, Hobart 0, 6:25 Q3: Hobart forces a Roncalli punt but Zach Vode muffs the punt. Roncalli recovers and starts at the Brickies' 25-yard line.

Roncalli 35, Hobart 0, 11:50 Q3: Aidan Leffler hits Kyle Lockard in stride for a 51-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half. Hobart attempted an onside kick but did not recover. There is no running clock in the state title game.

Roncalli 28, Hobart 0, HALF: Hobart bleeds the clock out with a run play and will kickoff to Roncalli in the second half. The Brickies were outgained 274-63. Roncalli has a 16-3 first down advantage and has run 25 more plays. That includes converting 8-of-11 third-down conversions and both fourth-down attempts. Aidan Leffler has thrown four touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Roncalli 28, Hobart 0, 0:15 Q2: Kyle Lockard taps both toes in the left side of the end zone to give Roncalli a two score lead. Aidan Leffler rolled out left for the 15-yard pass.

Roncalli 21, Hobart 0, 6:00 Q2: Aidan Leffler finds Cole Beckman for a 50-yard touchdown score. Beckman was open on a post route, bobbled the ball a couple times before securing it one the run.

Roncalli 14, Hobart 0, 9:12 Q2: Hobart's defense gets the first stop of the day. Roncalli punts it away and the Brickies will start at their own 27-yard line.

Roncalli 14, Hobart 0, 1:28 Q1: Aidan Leffler finds Kyle Lockard over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown pass.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 1:57 Q1: Hobart QB Riley Johnston throws an interception. Roncalli's Skyler Phillips returns it to the Hobart 21.

Roncalli 7, Hobart 0, 3:11 Q1: Roncalli converts on third-and-goal from the 4 as Aidan Leffler rolled out left and found Michael Gallagher. It was an 18-play drive that took 7 minutes, 11 seconds.

Hobart 0, Roncalli 0, 10:23 Q1: Hobart's drive stalls and a 42-yard punt flips the field. Roncalli takes over in its own territory.

Hobart wins the coin toss, 2:32 p.m.: The teams have taken the field and the Brickies won the opening toss and elected to receive. Hobart will start on offense.

Lucas Oil Stadium Press Box View

Here's the view from the Lucas Oil Stadium press box ahead of Hobart's Class 4A state championship game against Roncalli.

Hobart warms up, 1:45 p.m.: The Brickies and Roncalli are on the field getting ready for their 2 p.m. kickoff. Fans have not yet been allowed in the stadium after the conclusion of the Class 2A game, which Western Boone beat Bishop Luers 36-35 after a 38-yard field goal with 7 seconds left. As a result, kickoff of Hobart's game will be around 2:27 p.m.

STATE KICKOFF: Your guide to Hobart's Class 4A state championship game against Roncalli

Gallery: Scouting Hobart's 2020 state-bound football team

