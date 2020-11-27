WATCH NOW: Sights and sounds from Hobart's first state title game since 1996

Roncalli 35, Hobart 0, 6:25 Q3: Hobart forces a Roncalli punt but Zach Vode muffs the punt. Roncalli recovers and starts at the Brickies' 25-yard line.

Roncalli 35, Hobart 0, 11:50 Q3: Aidan Leffler hits Kyle Lockard in stride for a 51-yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half. Hobart attempted an onside kick but did not recover. There is no running clock in the state title game.

Roncalli 28, Hobart 0, HALF: Hobart bleeds the clock out with a run play and will kickoff to Roncalli in the second half. The Brickies were outgained 274-63. Roncalli has a 16-3 first down advantage and has run 25 more plays. That includes converting 8-of-11 third-down conversions and both fourth-down attempts. Aidan Leffler has thrown four touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Roncalli 28, Hobart 0, 0:15 Q2: Kyle Lockard taps both toes in the left side of the end zone to give Roncalli a two score lead. Aidan Leffler rolled out left for the 15-yard pass.

Roncalli 21, Hobart 0, 6:00 Q2: Aidan Leffler finds Cole Beckman for a 50-yard touchdown score. Beckman was open on a post route, bobbled the ball a couple times before securing it one the run.