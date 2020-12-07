Hobart's Bobby Babcock, Valparaiso's Cooper Jones named Mr. Football position awardees

Football season is over, but Hobart's Bobby Babcock and Valparaiso's Cooper Jones are still adding to their stellar senior campaigns.
Both athletes were among the 10 players named 2020 Mr. Football position awardees Monday by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Babcock, an Illinois State recruit, was selected as Indiana's top linebacker, while Jones, an Indiana commit, was chosen as the state's best defensive lineman.
Cathedral wide receiver Camden Jordan, Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt, Avon offensive lineman Blake Fisher, Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley, Center Grove running back Carson Steele, North Central defensive back Theran Johnson, Carmel kicker Spencer Hanna and Noblesville punter Grayden Addison are the other recipients of the 2020 Mr. Football position awards.
The overall winner of the 2020 Mr. Football honor will be announced later this week, according to the Indianapolis Star.
"I wouldn't say I expected this. I would use the word 'earn.' I earned this," Babcock said. "I earned this with all of the extra stuff that I did and all of the extra stuff that I put myself through. ... Waking up early in the morning and staying up late at night. I just tried to work harder than everybody. I like to work when everybody else is sleeping."
Babcock led the Brickies to Indianapolis for their first Class 4A state final appearance since 1996, where they eventually fell 49-7 to Roncalli.
The star senior recorded six tackles and one forced fumble at Lucas Oil Stadium to conclude a noteworthy season in which he amassed 68 tackles and 36 tackles for loss. Babcock also totaled nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and even scored one rushing touchdown in a Week 3 win over Griffith.
"If you go back to preseason workouts, I'll be the first to admit that I didn't think there was going to be a season. I was walking around with a bad feeling in my stomach, just thinking I was going to get a notification saying that the season is canceled," Babcock said. "But thank God we were blessed to be able to get through a season. It felt really good to (reach state) for the city. The city needed it, especially amid this (coronavirus) pandemic."
Jones also guided his team through a memorable campaign. The Vikings clinched their third consecutive Class 5A regional title before eventually losing 27-9 to Zionsville at semistate.
Although Valparaiso was limited to nine games because of COVID-19, Jones made the most of his opportunities. The standout senior recorded 80 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections and one blocked punt. He also hauled in one receiving touchdown in a sectional final victory against LaPorte.
After navigating a season that was filled with uncertainty, Jones said he is proud to be in the running for the 2020 Mr. Football award.
"I just think it's an honor, and I appreciate it," Jones said. "It's nice to see my hard work pay off for me and to be able to look back and see that I was recognized for this. It's a credit to everyone who helped me get here."
Jones and Babcock were also named to the IFCA's top 50 all-state team along with Merrillville do-it-all star JoJo Johnson and another Hobart standout, Zach Vode. Johnson and Vode have verbally committed to Notre Dame and Western Michigan, respectively.
