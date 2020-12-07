Hobart's Bobby Babcock, Valparaiso's Cooper Jones named Mr. Football position awardees

The star senior recorded six tackles and one forced fumble at Lucas Oil Stadium to conclude a noteworthy season in which he amassed 68 tackles and 36 tackles for loss. Babcock also totaled nine sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and even scored one rushing touchdown in a Week 3 win over Griffith.

"If you go back to preseason workouts, I'll be the first to admit that I didn't think there was going to be a season. I was walking around with a bad feeling in my stomach, just thinking I was going to get a notification saying that the season is canceled," Babcock said. "But thank God we were blessed to be able to get through a season. It felt really good to (reach state) for the city. The city needed it, especially amid this (coronavirus) pandemic."

Jones also guided his team through a memorable campaign. The Vikings clinched their third consecutive Class 5A regional title before eventually losing 27-9 to Zionsville at semistate.

Although Valparaiso was limited to nine games because of COVID-19, Jones made the most of his opportunities. The standout senior recorded 80 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections and one blocked punt. He also hauled in one receiving touchdown in a sectional final victory against LaPorte.