'I don't want to be that normal kid': Andrean's Drayk Bowen makes sacrifices, reels in offers

"This week is all about time management and how to be better with your time. Last week was about how to control the controllable things and how to not worry about things outside of your control," Bowen said. "The next couple weeks is about how to become a better leader and stuff like that."

Bowen said he appreciates Small, who he views as an "uncle," for helping him remain relaxed and grounded.

The sophomore doesn't get caught up in the hype, and every time he reaches a goal, he simply sets a new one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bowen was recently invited to the Under Armour All-American Camp Series, which will be held April 11 in Ohio. From his perspective, it's just another reason to continue waking up before sunrise.

"It's going to be fun. There's going to be a lot of competition," Bowen said. "I'm definitely going to be training for it and working out for it, so I'm definitely going to be prepared."

'Lost deal'

When Kenneth Grant was a freshman, the Merrillville defensive tackle went on a visit to Michigan alongside Pirates coach Brad Seiss and offensive tackle Martes Lewis, who now plays at Minnesota. Grant had a chance to see the Wolverines' weight room and their field and even got to try on a uniform.