'I really want to win a national championship': Merrillville star JoJo Johnson verbally commits to Notre Dame

MERRILLVILLE — JoJo Johnson is headed to South Bend.
Merrillville's do-it-all star verbally committed to Notre Dame on Tuesday, two days after the the Fighting Irish offered him a scholarship.
"It's close to home, I have a good relationship with the (defensive backs) coach and it's a good school in general," Johnson said. "I took some time to think, and I chose (Notre Dame) because it was the right decision for me."
Rivals and 247Sports consider Johnson to be a three-star recruit. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 15 senior in Indiana and the No. 47 athlete, or utility player, in the country for the Class of 2021.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior has been recruited as a defensive back for the Fighting Irish, but he dominated in all three phases of the game during his last high school season with the Pirates.
"I think when you just look at how versatile he is and how dynamic of an athlete he is, I think a (college) coach that's going to have him focus on one thing will probably see that there's even more potential there," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. "He's been doing everything for us, and now he gets to just focus on being as good of a corner as he can be."
This year, Johnson recorded 17 tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups as "our best cover guy," according to Seiss.
The senior also totaled 12 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns, 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 scores and four kickoff returns for 201 yards and one touchdown.
"I just kept working out during the offseason and stayed focused," Johnson said. "I didn't really go anywhere, because I didn't want to get COVID. So, I just stayed focused on the season and the task at hand, and it paid off."
Josh Helmholdt, a college football recruiting analyst for Rivals and Verizon Media, believes Johnson can be a "glue-guy" at Notre Dame. He commended the senior for never being satisfied and continuing to become a better player.
Johnson has 18 Division I scholarship offers, according to Rivals, and several Power Five programs, including Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State, joined his list of suitors after he transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January. Helmholdt said Johnson's ability to take his game to another level, despite moving up from Class 4A to Class 6A, did not go unnoticed.
"We watched JoJo develop from his junior year when he was good, a little bit undersized, and there are a lot guys out there that are good athletes and don't have ideal size," Helmholdt said. "But he just kept working and kept developing. I think that work ethic will serve him very well at Notre Dame and will certainly benefit Notre Dame as well."
Helmholdt went on to say that Johnson, whose dream is to play in the NFL, has a legitimate chance to compete on Sundays. Since Notre Dame is one of the premier programs in the country and consistently brings in high-level athletes, the Fighting Irish's newest recruit will soon be challenged every day by some of the nation's top talent.
Johnson said he is eager to prove himself all over again at the next level, and Helmholdt added that the senior's willingness to compete can only help him when he arrives in South Bend.
"If you go to play football at Notre Dame on scholarship, you absolutely have a chance to play beyond that," Helmholdt said. "Look at (Los Angeles Chargers linebacker and 2014 Carroll of Fort Wayne graduate) Drue Tranquill. He he wasn't a guy during his high school career that people were saying, 'Yeah, he's going to play on Sundays one day,' but he built himself into that at Notre Dame. ... So yes, if you are a scholarship guy at Notre Dame, you absolutely have a path to playing at the professional level."
This is Johnson's third verbal commitment this year. The senior initially chose to continue his career at Northern Illinois on March 1 and then Cincinnati on May 1, but he eventually reopened his recruitment again Oct. 14.
After building a strong relationship with the Notre Dame coaching staff and visiting South Bend in the past for games and camps, Johnson is certain that his next stop is with the Fighting Irish.
"This is it," Johnson said with a laugh. "This is definitely the final choice."
The senior said the timing of his commitment was not influenced by the coronavirus pandemic, but the one factor that probably would've made him delay his announcement is a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Merrillville came up one win short of competing in the Class 6A state final in Indianapolis on Friday, and Johnson said that will be yet another source of motivation for him as he starts a new chapter on the gridiron.
"I haven't really won a big championship before. I've won some little championships when I was younger but nothing like state," Johnson said. "So going into college, I really want to win a national championship, especially being at Notre Dame."
Gallery: 6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Lafayette Jefferson
