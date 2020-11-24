'I really want to win a national championship': Merrillville star JoJo Johnson verbally commits to Notre Dame

The senior also totaled 12 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns, 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 scores and four kickoff returns for 201 yards and one touchdown.

"I just kept working out during the offseason and stayed focused," Johnson said. "I didn't really go anywhere, because I didn't want to get COVID. So, I just stayed focused on the season and the task at hand, and it paid off."

Josh Helmholdt, a college football recruiting analyst for Rivals and Verizon Media, believes Johnson can be a "glue-guy" at Notre Dame. He commended the senior for never being satisfied and continuing to become a better player.

Johnson has 18 Division I scholarship offers, according to Rivals, and several Power Five programs, including Purdue, Iowa and Michigan State, joined his list of suitors after he transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January. Helmholdt said Johnson's ability to take his game to another level, despite moving up from Class 4A to Class 6A, did not go unnoticed.

"We watched JoJo develop from his junior year when he was good, a little bit undersized, and there are a lot guys out there that are good athletes and don't have ideal size," Helmholdt said. "But he just kept working and kept developing. I think that work ethic will serve him very well at Notre Dame and will certainly benefit Notre Dame as well."