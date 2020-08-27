'I thought it was going to be canceled': Highland seniors Christian Rios, Kenny Finke grateful to begin season

HIGHLAND — Christian Rios couldn't help but wonder.
Would he even have a senior season at Highland? Or had the coronavirus pandemic taken away his last prep campaign on the gridiron?
"I thought it was going to be canceled, and it did for a little while," Rios said. "We were shut down for two weeks and that sucked. But I put in the work anyways during that time, and when we came back I was really happy. I'm really happy we get to play this first game."
Highland suspended prep sports activities July 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and eventually resumed team gatherings on the first day of fall practice Aug. 3. However, as the Trojans geared up for their season opener at Griffith in Week 1 on Aug. 21, Griffith announced in a press release Aug. 17 that it had canceled its first two games of the season.
With less than a week to find a replacement opponent, Highland decided to forgo a Week 1 game and begin its season at home in Week 2 against Crown Point. In light of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Trojans will also have their senior night Friday.
Rios, a running back and linebacker, would love to begin his final prep season with a win in front of his family, friends and other members of Highland's socially-distant home crowd.
"This last ride really means a lot," Rios said. " ... I've played (football) for about 13 years, so it's really a blessing to see myself come this far."
Fellow senior Kenny Finke, an offensive lineman and linebacker, shared a similar outlook. He's holding out hope that the Trojans will be able to make it through a full campaign because unlike Rios and some of his other teammates, who may continue playing at the next level, he won't have that opportunity.
After graduation, Finke is headed to the Marine Corps.
"No matter what, this is my last season. I'm not going to college after this to play or anything like that, so I'm really just trying to make this (final campaign) as big as it can be," Finke said. "I've seen a lot of seniors graduate, and I've seen a lot of emotional things happen on that last game, so I just want to make the most of this."
Highland coach Pete Koulianos praised Finke and Rios for their dedication to the program and described both seniors as dependable and hard-working. Although the Trojans weren't able to start their season on time, now that they'll have a chance to compete, Koulianos believes his players won't take it for granted.
"It's a little bit unsettling that at any point in time if an outbreak does occur on the team that we'll be shut down, or if we come into contact with other people that have (COVID-19) and we get exposed then we may get shut down for that, too," Koulianos said. "It's a little bit unnerving, but it just feels good to approach a game week.
"I think it'll be a relief that we're actually able to play."
