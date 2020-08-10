'I'd rather have safe and alive students': Whiting cancels fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

Even though Tony Madrueno has been through this before, this time it feels different.
When the IHSAA canceled spring sports April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic and Whiting lost its chance to defend its first baseball Class 2A regional title, he was disappointed but hopeful.
After all, the three-sport athlete still had one more year of high school and a senior football season to look forward to in the fall — or so he thought.
In a unanimous decision Monday, members of the School City of Whiting school board voted to cancel middle school and high school fall sports for the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Oilers were less than a month away from beginning their 100th football season in school history, and Madrueno was understandably dejected.
"That's kind of hard," Madrueno said. "With it being the 100th year and it also being my senior year, it would have been something to look forward to — just putting on for the school."
Whiting is now the fifth Region school to cancel football, joining Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton. The School City of Hammond decided to pull the plug on fall contact sports Aug. 4.
Madrueno, who still plans to play basketball and baseball, said all he can do is move forward, although he isn't quite sure how.
The soon-to-be senior never took sports for granted, but the coronavirus pandemic makes him wonder if he's already played the last game of his prep career and didn't know it.
For the sake of him and his peers, Madrueno is "praying" that isn't the case.
"It's just about building bonds with other people and getting out there with your friends, friends that turn into family," Madrueno said. "(High school sports) just give me something to do with my life, and it would help me and my family a lot to get out there and be able to earn a scholarship and save money for school and set myself up for a better life."
Whiting football coach Brett Jennings was extremely saddened by his school board's cancellation, but he knew all along that it was a possibility.
Ever since the Indiana Department of Education allowed schools to resume team activities July 6, Jennings said he made sure to follow every safety measure and protocol. The most difficult part for him to accept is that in the end, it still wasn't enough.
"While I'm devastated there's no football on the lakefront for the first time in 100 years, I am supportive of (the School City of Whiting's) decision," Jennings wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post Monday night. "I know they didn't take this decision lightly."
Whiting school board trustee Christine Stribiak said her and her counterparts struggled with the choice to cancel fall sports. But in the long run, she believes they made the right decision.
"I understand that that there are kids who are looking for scholarships, and this is going to ruin some hopes and dreams," Stribiak said. "But I'd rather have safe and alive students than kids who are so sick that they can never play again in their lives."
IFCA weighs options
The 2020 prep football season is set to begin Aug. 21, and the IHSAA has showed no indication of straying from that start date.
However, due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indiana Football Coaches Association wants to make sure all options are weighed.
In a message obtained by The Times, IFCA executive director Bob Gaddis, who is the Columbus East coach, wrote that the IFCA executive board met Sunday night to share their thoughts on the uncertainty hovering over the upcoming season.
"In our meeting we had discussion about the current state of football in our country and tried to forecast next steps for high school football in Indiana," Gaddis wrote. "The reality is none of us will be in on the ultimate decision. ... We are doing the best we can to play football this fall. We don't want to accept 'canceled.' We want to have a solid plan in place to change that to 'postponed.'"
The Mid-American Conference, which includes Ball State, announced Saturday that it has suspended fall sports and plans to revisit the possibility of resuming competition in the spring. The Mountain West Conference followed suit with the postponement of its football campaign Monday.
Dan Patrick also reported on his radio show Monday that the Big Ten, featuring Indiana and Purdue, and the Pac-12 are expected to suspend their football seasons Tuesday.
Highland football coach Pete Koulianos, who is the IFCA Region 1 Director, was not included in Sunday's IFCA meeting. But he did reach out to the executive board to gather more information on what was talked about, especially considering the major shifts in college football.
"With all of the college cancellations, they wanted to be prepared in case the IHSAA decides to go a different direction with the season," Koulianos said. "If they wanted to move it to the spring, which I know the IHSAA does not want to do at all costs, we at least want to have a plan or some type of foundation for how we're going to react to that and what we're going to do if that happened."
Highland postponed prep sports activities July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed team gatherings Aug. 3, which was the first day of the IHSAA fall sports season.
Koulianos said his team has had no hiccups since returning to the field, but out of an abundance of caution the Trojans decided not to host Whiting for a scrimmage Friday, even before the Oilers had their season canceled.
"I think you're going to see that, and it's going to be pretty common across the board," Koulianos said. "I don't think coaches want to take the risk of exposing their kids (to COVID-19) before their first game."
Highland is slated to face Griffith on the road in its season opener.
As the Trojans continue to move forward, Calumet remains in limbo. Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley announced in a letter Wednesday that "contact sports, including football and volleyball, will be canceled at this time."
On Monday, she clarified that fall contact sports are "suspended for now" and not canceled, but she but did not provide a specific date for if or when the Warriors' football and volleyball programs will resume competition.
"I have to work with my board on that," Johnson-Shirley said. "It's not on my agenda (for Monday's school board meeting) because what's more important is that we're trying to figure out what we're doing with our schools."
Calumet will start the 2020-21 school year online for at least the first nine weeks, and Johnson-Shirley said she would be able to provide more information regarding fall contact sports Tuesday.
Warriors football coach Rick Good is hoping that his team can return to the gridiron sooner rather than later with the start of the season less than two weeks away.
In order to compete in its Week 1 home game against Bowman, Calumet must still complete 10 practices, per IHSAA bylaws.
"If we can get back (Tuesday), we can get our five days in this week with Saturday included, and then we would be able to go Monday through Friday to make 10 (practices) if Bowman is willing to change that game (from Friday) to Saturday," Good said. "Anything other than starting back up (Tuesday) makes us miss Week 1."
Gallery: Whiting at Boone Grove football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!