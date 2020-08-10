'I'd rather have safe and alive students': Whiting cancels fall sports due to COVID-19 pandemic

Dan Patrick also reported on his radio show Monday that the Big Ten, featuring Indiana and Purdue, and the Pac-12 are expected to suspend their football seasons Tuesday.

Highland football coach Pete Koulianos, who is the IFCA Region 1 Director, was not included in Sunday's IFCA meeting. But he did reach out to the executive board to gather more information on what was talked about, especially considering the major shifts in college football.

"With all of the college cancellations, they wanted to be prepared in case the IHSAA decides to go a different direction with the season," Koulianos said. "If they wanted to move it to the spring, which I know the IHSAA does not want to do at all costs, we at least want to have a plan or some type of foundation for how we're going to react to that and what we're going to do if that happened."

Highland postponed prep sports activities July 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed team gatherings Aug. 3, which was the first day of the IHSAA fall sports season.

Koulianos said his team has had no hiccups since returning to the field, but out of an abundance of caution the Trojans decided not to host Whiting for a scrimmage Friday, even before the Oilers had their season canceled.