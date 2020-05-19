Illiana Christian becomes eligible for IHSAA postseason, receives approval to join GSSC in 2021-22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The wait is over.

After moving from Lansing, Illinois, to Dyer and joining the IHSAA ahead of the 2018-19 school year, Illiana Christian will be eligible to compete in the postseason starting in the fall.

The Vikings announced the news via a press release Tuesday, and also shared that they will join the Greater South Shore Conference ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

"Both of those things, we had been working on for years," Illiana Christian boys athletic director Darren DeBoer said. "The irony of it is that all of that happened in the same week. We heard the news on the same day. ... They're not related at all. It's just coincidence."

Normally, it can take four years for a new school to be able to participate in the postseason. After two years of competing as an independent, DeBoer and Illiana Christian girls athletic director Deb Kamp said their school presented the IHSAA with a proposal to amend one of its bylaws, which would accelerate the Vikings' postseason eligibility.

Once the IHSAA had a chance to look it over, it ruled in favor of Illiana Christian's request. The new guidelines also set a precedent for other schools looking to join the IHSAA in the future.