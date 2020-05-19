You are the owner of this article.
Illiana Christian becomes eligible for IHSAA postseason, receives approval to join GSSC in 2021-22
Prep sports

Illiana Christian becomes eligible for IHSAA postseason, receives approval to join GSSC in 2021-22

The wait is over.

After moving from Lansing, Illinois, to Dyer and joining the IHSAA ahead of the 2018-19 school year, Illiana Christian will be eligible to compete in the postseason starting in the fall. 

The Vikings announced the news via a press release Tuesday, and also shared that they will join the Greater South Shore Conference ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

"Both of those things, we had been working on for years," Illiana Christian boys athletic director Darren DeBoer said. "The irony of it is that all of that happened in the same week. We heard the news on the same day. ... They're not related at all. It's just coincidence."

Normally, it can take four years for a new school to be able to participate in the postseason. After two years of competing as an independent, DeBoer and Illiana Christian girls athletic director Deb Kamp said their school presented the IHSAA with a proposal to amend one of its bylaws, which would accelerate the Vikings' postseason eligibility.

Once the IHSAA had a chance to look it over, it ruled in favor of Illiana Christian's request. The new guidelines also set a precedent for other schools looking to join the IHSAA in the future.

"On May 4, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Board of Directors approved a bylaw addition to Article III section 3 of the handbook which allows provision for a school that moves from an adjacent state to Indiana to participate in the state tournament in two years instead of the standard four years for new IHSAA applicants," Illiana Christian's release stated.

Kamp said Illiana Christian did not offer up an amendment to the IHSAA's postseason bylaw when it initially crossed over state lines two years ago. Instead, the Vikings waited to build their reputation among other member schools, while also establishing a foothold in the Region.

That same patient approach was used as Illiana Christian searched for a conference to join and eventually led the Vikings to the GSSC.

"We believed that after 75 years in Illinois, we needed to acclimate to Indiana," Kamp said. "We needed to be mentored, we needed to learn a lot and we needed to play with integrity."

DeBoer and Kamp cited several reasons as to why Illiana Christian moved from Illinois to Indiana, including the relocation of several families across the border and the need for facility upgrades.

The Vikings are only about 11 miles away from their old location, but Kamp and DeBoer said their school is excited to take another step toward making Northwest Indiana their home by competing in the IHSAA postseason and joining the GSSC.

"The postseason is such a boost for the kids, the coaches and the families," Kamp said. "That's all about success and accolades and putting your school on the map. And then conference affiliation is a completely different win. That's a success for the community and gives them a sense of belonging."

