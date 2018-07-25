DYER — Illiana Christian's girls soccer program was competitive for many years when the school was in Lansing. But there were some drawbacks, too.
Coach Chip Bevan's Vikings didn't play at the school last spring, because they didn't have a field, so Illiana Christian's team competed at Paarlberg Park in South Holland.
"It wasn't very good," Bevan said on Monday night. "They had fixed goal posts and it had big mud spots and water in front of the goal. There was also a gravel track across a third of the field."
Illiana Christian started as a Dutch Reformed prep school in 1945 and the campus was established in Lansing. However, the school elected to build a new campus on about 40 acres in rural Dyer — it had about a nine-acre campus in Lansing — and the first day of school at the new building is set for Aug. 22.
"There is a lot of excitement with the kids and in our community," Illiana Christian athletic director Darren DeBoer said. "But there is a lot of work yet to do, too."
Several Vikings sports teams — boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and girls tennis — will be changing seasons as the Illinois High School Association and the Indiana High School Athletic Association don't play all their sports at the same time. Illiana Christian also is waiting to see if it will be accepted as a member of the IHSAA, and at the moment it doesn't belong to a conference.
In Illinois, girls soccer is played in the spring. In Indiana it's played in the fall, which has caused some issues for Bevan.
He won't have enough players to have a junior varsity team this season. Several of his younger players have chosen to play volleyball while others have transferred to Illinois schools closer to their homes.
"We lost over 10 girls for several reasons," Bevan said. "With the change of seasons I've struggled getting the numbers out this summer with everything being different now."
This spring, the Vikings earned the top seed in their eight-team sub-sectional in Class 1A. Illiana Christian won its first three games to reach the sectional final, which is the Round of 16, where it lost to Joliet Catholic. The program took a month off and then started working to get ready for its first season in Indiana.
"It was a nice, short offseason so we didn't lose any skills," said senior Emma Slings, a St. John resident.
"It's pretty weird," said senior Annie Weemhoff, who is also from St. John. "But I'm going to enjoy the climate change. We froze this past spring when we were playing."
"It's kind of sad," said sophomore Sydnee Tuuk of Lansing. "Soccer will be over so much earlier (in the school year) now."
Illiana Christian has already applied for membership with the IHSAA, commissioner Bobby Cox said Tuesday morning. It will be voted on at the executive committee meeting Aug. 21 in Indianapolis.
If accepted, Illiana Christian will become a provisional member of the IHSAA and will have a mentor school to help guide the Vikings through all the changes of moving from the IHSA to the IHSAA.
But Illiana Christian's teams will not be allowed to participate in postseason play for four school years and will be re-evaluated at the end of that time.
"I was pretty sad when I found out we couldn't play in the postseason," said sophomore Mia Cruz of South Holland. "It's part of being competitive. You want to set a goal for the end of the season and we don't have that."
DeBoer said Illiana Christian plans to appeal the bylaw that will prevent the school's freshman class from ever playing in a postseason game, but Cox said he is not in favor of such a move.
"We have to treat them like any other school in Indiana," Cox said. "I don't think they'd get a favorable response by making an appeal. If they continue with this it will not be taken positively by the executive committee."
Cox said initially a new school had to wait four years to participate in the postseason. It was shortened to two years and he said a lot of problems resulted because schools didn't follow all the rules.
So in 2012-13 the waiting period went back to four years and the mentor program was instituted.
DeBoer said if the four-year waiting period remains it will probably cost Illiana Christian some student-athletes.
"I'm hoping they make a decision that's best for the kids and not what's best for them," DeBoer said.
While IHSAA membership is important to Illiana Christian, it is not the lone issue going on at the school, which is expecting 500 students to enroll this year.
Initially there was not going to be any outdoor athletic facilities during the first phase of construction, but a large donation changed all of that. Currently, two soccer fields, a track, tennis courts, a baseball field and a softball field are being built behind the school on the property.
The grass on the soccer fields will not be in place for the coming season so Illiana Christian will play its fall season at the fields inside the Gates of St. John.
"The kids are pumped, this move has been in the works for a long time," DeBoer said. "There's been a lot of prayer involved and we've raised a lot of money to move this along. To see it go from a blueprint to walking the halls, I've seen a lot of smiles on people's faces.
"People have been floored by what's happened here."
Illiana Christian left behind its conference home, the Metro Suburban Conference, which was a 14-school conference with member schools as far away as Aurora. DeBoer has been working the phones and emails to fill up his schedules.
The fall schedule is almost complete and many of the competitions are in Lake or Porter counties.
DeBoer said last year's average travel for all of his sports teams was just under an hour. This year it will be under 35 minutes, which will be quite a savings.
"All the gas we had to buy and $25 in tolls for every vehicle for every game was pretty expensive," DeBoer said. "It's going to be a lot easier as we move into the next chapter for our school."
"We never had any fans at our away games in the past," Bevan said. "It's going to be a lot better playing closer to home for our kids and their families."
DeBoer said Illiana Christian's search for a conference home has not moved past the interest level yet. He said the school will not even start talking about that until after Christmas.
Illiana Christian does not have a football team, which is an issue. But not one that can't be overcome.
"We need to build relationships in Indiana," he said. "We have to let schools and their administrators see what we're all about. Once that is done we will start talking to people and see where there is a need and move forward after that."