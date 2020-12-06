Logan Van Essen looks to lead Illiana Christian in IHSAA-eligible season

DYER — Logan Van Essen just wants to get better.
It may sound cliché, but the Illiana Christian senior will take every opportunity he can to better his craft, even if that means going through some humbling experiences.
Van Essen encountered one of those experiences last week when the Vikings fell to Crown Point 80-51. Van Essen scored 19 points, but he came away from the game with a litany of things he wanted to work on to continue to get better.
“It was a humbling experience,” Van Essen said. “There’s a lot of things that we can learn. Stuff that we did wrong, stuff from a team standpoint. We all got together and watched the film. We know we did things wrong, but we still needed to see it.”
Van Essen lives in Crown Point and he was eager to go against the Bulldogs in one of the biggest tests that Illiana Christian will face this season, the first in which it is eligible for the IHSAA postseason.
“It was a little weird,” Van Essen said. “I grew up playing against all those guys. We’ve played in AAU, we’ve been playing together and against each other since the third grade. I know all of them and they all know me.”
Van Essen, who averaged 23.5 points last season, could’ve enrolled at Crown Point and played basketball for the Bulldogs, but the senior looked at a bigger picture and followed his faith to Illiana Christian. Then there was the basketball part of the equation and the chance to get better at all aspects of his game.
“I didn’t want to go be a Tier-2 player where you’re only really known for doing one thing,” Van Essen said. “This guy is the shooter, this guy is the driver, this guy posts up. I wanted to work on all aspects of my game and not just work on a single thing.”
The work has never stopped for as long as Van Essen has been playing with the Vikings. Illiana Christian coach Tom Roozeboom has seen the improvement first hand and loves how Van Essen has become a role model for the rest of his teammates, including younger brothers Luke and Zeke.
“Logan just has a wonderful knack of getting to the hoop,” Roozeboom said. “He has worked on his handles and he’s gotten physical to be able to get his body through the lane. He has a wonderful mid-range game and now you have to honor the drive. He poses a lot of problems for opponents.
Van Essen hopes all that hard work pays off with a deep postseason run for the Vikings. The senior wasn’t even sure if he’d get a chance to participate in the postseason prior to the IHSAA making a ruling allowing Illiana Christian to compete this year.
“It’s awesome and originally I didn’t think we’d get there,” Van Essen said. “To hear that good news, even during a terrible time with COVID, it gives us a feeling that we’re playing for something at the end of the year. We’re keeping a positive mindset and we’re going to keep working to get better toward that goal.”
Gallery: Crown Point at Illiana Christian boys basketball
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Crown Point meets Illiana Christian
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!