Logan Van Essen looks to lead Illiana Christian in IHSAA-eligible season

DYER — Logan Van Essen just wants to get better.

It may sound cliché, but the Illiana Christian senior will take every opportunity he can to better his craft, even if that means going through some humbling experiences.

Van Essen encountered one of those experiences last week when the Vikings fell to Crown Point 80-51. Van Essen scored 19 points, but he came away from the game with a litany of things he wanted to work on to continue to get better.

“It was a humbling experience,” Van Essen said. “There’s a lot of things that we can learn. Stuff that we did wrong, stuff from a team standpoint. We all got together and watched the film. We know we did things wrong, but we still needed to see it.”

Van Essen lives in Crown Point and he was eager to go against the Bulldogs in one of the biggest tests that Illiana Christian will face this season, the first in which it is eligible for the IHSAA postseason.

“It was a little weird,” Van Essen said. “I grew up playing against all those guys. We’ve played in AAU, we’ve been playing together and against each other since the third grade. I know all of them and they all know me.”