Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series canceled due to pandemic; five Region players were scheduled to play

Since the boys' part of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series began in 1940, this is only the third time it has been canceled. Games were scrapped in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II.

The girls all-star games have also been cut for the first time since they started in 1996. Crown Point senior guard Dash Shaw was one of 14 players selected as a Girls Indiana All-Star, and Michigan City junior forward Trinity Thompson was one of 18 players chosen as a Girls Indiana Junior All-Star.

“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana game director Mike Broughton said in a press release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”

Shaw had an outstanding senior year with the Bulldogs and helped them win consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference and Class 4A sectional titles. The 5-6 guard, who spent her first three prep campaigns at West Side, averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game this season.

She will continue her career at Purdue Northwest but was still disheartened by Thursday's unfavorable news.