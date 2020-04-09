Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series canceled due to pandemic; five Region players were scheduled to play

Johnell Davis' stellar prep career officially came to an end Thursday when the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 21st Century star and Florida Atlantic recruit was named an Indiana All-Star on Monday and had hopes of winning the Most Valuable Player award. However, the senior won't have the opportunity to see how he stacks up against the other 12 Indiana All-Stars and some of Kentucky's premier players.
All of the all-star activities on the Indiana side have been cut amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including the Indiana-Kentucky Senior Games slated for June 5 and 6, the Indiana-Kentucky Junior Games set for June 1, the Indiana Junior-Senior Games scheduled for June 3 and the All-Star Shootout slated for June 6.
"I didn't know it was canceled," said Davis, who found out when The Times notified him. "I'm really not on social media right now, and then I got a text saying it was canceled. I was so disappointed because I really wanted to play in it. That was going to be my last time playing in a high school game in my life."
In addition to being an Indiana All-Star, the senior was named a finalist for the coveted Indiana Mr. Basketball award. He is the only Class A player being considered for the honor, which will be announced Friday via the Indianapolis Star. Davis averaged 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game this year and guided 21st Century to its fifth consecutive Class A sectional championship.
The 6-foot-4 guard also notched 10 double-doubles, one triple-double and two 50-point games and finished his career as the Cougars' all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. He also left his mark as one of the school's best defenders with a program-record 357 steals.
"Hopefully I win Mr. Basketball," Davis said. "That would give me a little joy."
Chesterton coach Marc Urban was tabbed an as assistant coach for the Indiana Junior All-Stars and would've had the chance to guide a pair of Region standouts he faced earlier this year. Merrillville guard Keon Thompson Jr. and Lowell guard Christopher Mantis were two of the 20 players named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team on March 25.
Both Division I prospects looked forward to competing in one of the state's marquee events, but now they'll have to earn that opportunity again next year by clinching spots on the 2021 Indiana All-Star roster.
"Obviously, for the kids that did make it, we wanted to showcase our skills in front of everyone to show why we were selected as an all-star," Mantis said. "But it's just more motivation for next year, I guess. It's just unfortunate with the situation we have going on in the world."
Mantis averaged 24.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during his remarkable junior season. He also registered 12 double-doubles and tied his career high with 35 points three times.
Aside from his Indiana Junior All-Star selection, Mantis was also named an Associated Press All-State high honorable mention on Thursday. Davis was chosen to the AP All-State Second Team, and Thompson was picked as an AP All-State Third-Team member.
Chesterton senior guard Jake Wadding and Lake Central senior guard Nick Anderson also received AP All-State high honorable mentions. Munster junior guard Luka Balac, Bowman junior guard Koron Davis, Chesterton sophomore guard Travis Grayson, Kouts junior guard Cole Wireman and West Side sophomore forward Jalen Washington — who missed the entire season with a torn right ACL — were tabbed as AP All-State honorable mentions.
Despite not being able to build on the AP's acknowledgement of his talent by competing as an Indiana Junior All-Star, Mantis said he was still proud to bring more positive attention to Lowell. The 6-6 guard hopes to continue that trend in his final prep campaign by being selected as the Red Devils' first Indiana All-Star since former guard Austin Richie was chosen in 2011.
"It feels good to put Lowell back on the map," said Mantis, who has scholarship offers from Bellarmine, Incarnate Word, Ball State and Valparaiso. "We're a big football town, so it's really cool to do something basketball-wise. But (the Indiana Junior All-Star nod) is not just because of me. It's because of the help of my family and friends and coach (Joe) Delgado."
Since the boys' part of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series began in 1940, this is only the third time it has been canceled. Games were scrapped in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II.
The girls all-star games have also been cut for the first time since they started in 1996. Crown Point senior guard Dash Shaw was one of 14 players selected as a Girls Indiana All-Star, and Michigan City junior forward Trinity Thompson was one of 18 players chosen as a Girls Indiana Junior All-Star.
“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana game director Mike Broughton said in a press release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”
Shaw had an outstanding senior year with the Bulldogs and helped them win consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference and Class 4A sectional titles. The 5-6 guard, who spent her first three prep campaigns at West Side, averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game this season.
She will continue her career at Purdue Northwest but was still disheartened by Thursday's unfavorable news.
"I was so ready to play," Shaw said. "It's still an honor to be one, just to be named an Indiana All-Star is still a big deal. But everyone wants to play in that game. It's just sad. Really, really sad."
