Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series canceled, five Region players unable to play due to coronavirus
21st Century star and Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis was named an Indiana All-Star on Monday, but he won't have the chance to compete after the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series was canceled Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnell Davis' prep career officially came to a close Thursday when the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21st Century star and Florida Atlantic recruit was named an Indiana All-Star on Monday and had hopes of winning the Most Valuable Player award. However, the senior won't have the opportunity to see how he stacks up against the other 12 Indiana All-Stars and some of Kentucky's premier players.

“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Indiana game director Mike Broughton said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”

Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr. and Lowell's Christopher Mantis also looked forward to competing as two of the 20 players named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team on March 25. But now that every all-star activity on the Indiana side has been canceled, they'll have to earn that opportunity again next year with noteworthy senior campaigns to make the 2021 Indiana All-Star squad.

Since the boys' part of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series began in 1940, this is the third time it has been canceled. Games were scrapped in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II.

The girls all-star games have also been cut for the first time since they started in 1996. Crown Point senior Dash Shaw was one of 14 players selected as a Girls Indiana All-Star, and Michigan City junior Trinity Thompson was one of 18 players chosen as a Girls Indiana Junior All-Star.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

