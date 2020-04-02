You are the owner of this article.
'It just sucks': Region athletes react to IHSAA's cancellation of spring sports
PREP Sports

'It just sucks': Region athletes react to IHSAA's cancellation of spring sports

Spring sports canceled Andrean baseball

Andrean's Sonny Ferrantella, right, gives out hugs to teammates after the 59ers won the 2019 Class 3A state championship. The 59ers will have to wait to defend their state title after the IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kale Wilk, File The Times

All Tyler Nelson wanted was a shot.

Andrean has won consecutive Class 3A state championships and was eyeing a third-straight state title but this time in Class 4A. The senior shortstop heard the chatter about how the 59ers wouldn’t be the same after losing a strong graduating class, and he relished the opportunity to silence any doubters.

But regardless of how confident Nelson was, he won’t have the chance to back it up. The IHSAA officially canceled all spring sports Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the senior’s high school career was effectively ended.

“I was really looking forward to trying to win another state championship, especially in 4A,” Nelson said. “We wanted to go far and try to win it. When I was freshman, we were in 4A, and we went to regionals and we lost. Then we won state back-to-back, so I was trying to carry on our team’s legacy.”

Last year, Nelson put on a show during Andrean’s nearly perfect season. The 59ers finished 36-1. He held a .433 batting average, 48 RBIs, six triples and 22 stolen bases. Nelson will continue his career at Indiana but was saddened that he won’t be able to play another game alongside his childhood friends.

Class 3A baseball championship: Andrean vs. Edgewood (canceled)

Andrean shortstop Tyler Nelson had 48 RBIs during the 59ers' state title run last year. The senior and Indiana commit was disappointed that his high school career came to a close Thursday after the IHSAA canceled spring sports due to COVID-19.

“I was talking to the guys and looking forward to the season,” Nelson said. “We were looking to do some damage, and we were all excited. (There's) nothing you can do about (it). Overall, I had great time at Andrean — great people, great coaches, everyone. It’s been a great experience, but it just sucks that it had to come to an end a year early."

The IHSAA’s decision came roughly an hour after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced in a press conference that all Indiana schools will remained close throughout the rest of the school year.

“The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations,” the IHSAA stated in a news release. “In unwavering support yet with extreme sadness, we must cancel our spring sports programming.”

Lowell senior Gabriel Sanchez had just finished up a run when he received the news. The Indiana signee was listening to a radio in his garage and didn't want to be believe it was real. He pulled out his phone to see his peers' reactions on social media and is disappointed that he won't be able to end his standout career on his own terms.

sanchez celebrate.jpg (canceled)

Lowell senior Gabriel Sanchez won the boys cross country state title in the fall and was hoping to win a state title in the 800-meter run during track season. He won't have that opportunity following the IHSAA's decision to cancel spring sports because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the fall, Sanchez won the boys cross country state championship and was hoping to build on it with a state title in the 800 meters. Last spring, he was the state runner-up in that event, and the senior was certain that he'd be in contention again to stand atop the podium.

"I was trying to be hopeful and everything, but now that it's over I'm just like, 'What do I do now?'" Sanchez said. "I'm just lost. I have to exchange a few texts with my coach to see what's going on but hopefully if anything, there's still national meets in June that I could try to run. ... It just is what it is."

Highland junior Lucas Guerra finished second behind Sanchez during the boys cross country state finals and also had his eyes set on a strong spring season in track. Even without school being in session, he was running nearly every day and following all of his coaches' training recommendations.

Lucas Guerra (canceled)

Despite the spring sports season being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Highland junior Lucas Guerra plans to continue training for cross country season in the fall. He finished as the state runner-up at the boys cross country state meet in 2019.

As one of the top runners in the state, Guerra said his junior campaign was crucial to his recruiting process and not having one will put that in limbo. He plans to continue working out so that when his senior cross country season starts in the fall, he can prove to college scouts that he didn't let this hold him back.

"I think the hardest part is staying focused and motivated," Guerra said. "This is gong to be a long preseason for cross country. The first meet is not for another four or five months, so it's going to be hard training through all of this, especially since we can't meet up with teammates and stuff.

"But I can't stop because if I stop, someone else is going to be doing it."

Senior runner Maddie Russin, who was the state runner-up in the 800 last year with the third-fastest time (2 minutes, 8.23 seconds) in IHSAA history, wrapped up a historic career at Crown Point on Thursday but didn't reflect much on her achievements and accolades. She made it clear that her last prep campaign wasn't solely about personal goals but also the memories she was going to make with her fellow Bulldogs and opponents.

The senior shared group messages with some of the top runners around the Region and was disheartened to not have the chance to go toe-to-toe with her rivals, who also double as her close friends.

Maddie Russin, Crown Point, track and field (IU) (canceled)

Last spring, Crown Point's Maddie Russin finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 8.23 seconds — which is the third-fastest time in IHSAA history. The senior's historic career with the Bulldogs came to a close Thursday after the IHSAA canceled springs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

She will continue her career at Indiana, which was originally supposed to host the boys and girls state track meet this year, and is still trying to have a positive outlook toward the future.

"We've all been talking all day long in those group chats about everything that's happening," said Russin, who was a three-time state qualifier in cross country and three-time state qualifier in track. "We were all just saying, 'We're going to have our own meet!' where all of the Region rats can come and we compete just for fun and have a cookout in the summer when this is hopefully over. But it's just sad that I won't be able to compete with them for real."

The last IHSAA event of the school year was the girls gymnastics state meet on March 14, which was held at Ball State with no spectators because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Chesterton claimed its third straight state title, while Valparaiso finished as runner-up.

The boys basketball tournament was initially postponed on March 13 and eventually canceled on March 19. Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hammond, Hanover Central, Bowman and 21st Century all had their seasons ended after winning sectional championships. Despite the abrupt ending, they were still able to play out the majority of their campaigns.

Spring sports weren't as fortunate.

"It's all of the little things — the bus rides, the practices, going to Smoothie King after practice — those things matter," Russin said. "The fact that we won't be able to do that sucks.

"I really wanted to have a senior night."

Gallery: The Times Athletes of the Week

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

