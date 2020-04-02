'It just sucks': Region athletes react to IHSAA's cancellation of spring sports

Highland junior Lucas Guerra finished second behind Sanchez during the boys cross country state finals and also had his eyes set on a strong spring season in track. Even without school being in session, he was running nearly every day and following all of his coaches' training recommendations.

As one of the top runners in the state, Guerra said his junior campaign was crucial to his recruiting process and not having one will put that in limbo. He plans to continue working out so that when his senior cross country season starts in the fall, he can prove to college scouts that he didn't let this hold him back.

"I think the hardest part is staying focused and motivated," Guerra said. "This is gong to be a long preseason for cross country. The first meet is not for another four or five months, so it's going to be hard training through all of this, especially since we can't meet up with teammates and stuff.

"But I can't stop because if I stop, someone else is going to be doing it."