'It's a job I've always wanted': Former Hammond Academy coach Eric Speer takes over as Morton boys basketball coach

"Whatever happens, happens," Speer said. "... I'm just going to work really hard and do what I can, and I'm really excited to work at a place that I've grown up being around ever since I was 5 or 6 years old."

For this upcoming year, Speer plans to pass along all of the knowledge he's gained from several coaching stints around the Region.

After graduating high school, Speer started his coaching career as an assistant at Michigan City during the 2008-09 season when he was 19. Since then, he's been an assistant at Lake Central, Hobart and Lake Station and was most recently the head boys basketball coach at the Hammond Academy from the 2015-16 season to the 2018-19 campaign.

Speer held a 5-68 record during his four years with the Hawks, but he embraces the challenge of taking over another struggling program. The Governors went 11-37 during Pio's two-year tenure and haven't had a winning campaign since the 2016-17 season.

"I just want to show (the players) how to respect the game and how to respect each other," Speer said. "I think taking care of that first brings along the basketball side of it. That's why I want to get in there not only to shoot, dribble and pass, but to meet them and meet their parents."