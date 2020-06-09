'It's a job I've always wanted': Former Hammond Academy coach Eric Speer takes over as Morton boys basketball coach

It doesn't matter that the School City of Hammond is consolidating from four schools to two schools after the 2020-21 school year or that the coronavirus pandemic has put prep sports in Indiana on hold since mid-March.
When Eric Speer found out that former Morton athletic director and boys basketball coach Chad Pio had resigned on June 1, he couldn't fill out his application fast enough. Leading the Governors has been Speer's dream for many years.
It became reality Friday when he was officially hired as Morton's new boys basketball coach.
"My family — my mom, my aunt, my dad — they all graduated from Morton and grew up right down the street," said Speer, who also also teach physical education. "So, when I was a kid, I went to daycare at Morton, I always played in the parking lot and I've always been around Morton High School.
"It's a job I've always wanted."
Even though Speer is a 2007 Portage graduate, his family's ties to Morton, coupled with the experiences of his youth, have always made that school feel like home.
The 31-year-old said the consolidation of the Hammond school district and the COVID-19 outbreak did not deter him from wanting to guide the Governors because those are circumstances "you can't control." After the 2020-21 school year, Speer said that he gladly will reapply for his coaching position if need be.
"Whatever happens, happens," Speer said. "... I'm just going to work really hard and do what I can, and I'm really excited to work at a place that I've grown up being around ever since I was 5 or 6 years old."
For this upcoming year, Speer plans to pass along all of the knowledge he's gained from several coaching stints around the Region.
After graduating high school, Speer started his coaching career as an assistant at Michigan City during the 2008-09 season when he was 19. Since then, he's been an assistant at Lake Central, Hobart and Lake Station and was most recently the head boys basketball coach at the Hammond Academy from the 2015-16 season to the 2018-19 campaign.
Speer held a 5-68 record during his four years with the Hawks, but he embraces the challenge of taking over another struggling program. The Governors went 11-37 during Pio's two-year tenure and haven't had a winning campaign since the 2016-17 season.
"I just want to show (the players) how to respect the game and how to respect each other," Speer said. "I think taking care of that first brings along the basketball side of it. That's why I want to get in there not only to shoot, dribble and pass, but to meet them and meet their parents."
One player Speer is looking forward to building a relationship with is Ladaion Barnes. The 6-foot-3 forward will be a junior next year and was one of the team's leaders during his sophomore season. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, highlighted by a stellar showing on the road against Portage on Feb. 28. Barnes had career highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds in the in the 78-66 loss.
He has already been in contact with Speer and is eager to get back in the gym, so that Morton can "prove everybody wrong" during the 2020-21 season.
"I'm ready to see what he's going to bring to us," Barnes said. "I wasn't really wanting a new coach, but sometimes change is good."
The Indiana Department of Education released a three-phase plan for schools to follow as they allow student-athletes to return to sports this summer. Social distancing and limited contact is encouraged for all three phases. The first phase is scheduled to begin July 6, which could be Speer's first day with his new team.
"When I left (Morton) the other day, I drove by my grandma's house, where my mom grew up, and I took a picture of it and sent it to my mom," Speer said. "My mom cried when I told her I got the job, and it's just crazy that this is where I ended up."
