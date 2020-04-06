'It's an honor': 21st Century star, Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis named Indiana All-Star

Davis capped off the season by leading 21st Century to its fifth consecutive Class A sectional championship with an 84-68 win over Kouts on March 7. The 2020 Times Player of the Year started the game on a personal 8-0 run against the host Mustangs, quickly quieting the hostile crowd, and ended the night with a game-high 33 points.

Although the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis still finished his career as Cougars' all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. He passed former guard and Northern Illinois all-time leading scorer Eugene German, who ended his prep career with 2,020 points and was chosen as an Indiana All-Star in 2016.

"I was the first (Indiana All-Star) since Eugene, so I'm just trying to keep it going," said Davis, who was also named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-State Supreme 15 team. "Hopefully some more kids from our school get to play in this game."

Aside from his athletic prowess, Upshaw said Davis also set a great example for other up-and-coming athletes in his hometown by doing well in the classroom.