'It's an honor': 21st Century star, Florida Atlantic recruit Johnell Davis named Indiana All-Star

Johnell Davis continues to solidify himself as one of the best players in the state.
21st Century's star guard was one of 13 seniors named to the Indiana All-Star team on Monday. After receiving the news, the Florida Atlantic recruit said he was more proud than surprised, regarding his opportunity to represent Gary on one of the state's biggest stages.
"It's an honor because there are a lot of great players in the state," Davis said. "I'm glad to be picked as one of them."
The senior averaged 31.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 76.6% at the free-throw line. Throughout his final high school campaign, Davis proved on a nightly basis that he is arguably the best player to ever come through the Cougars' program.
He erupted for 52 points in 21st Century's season-opening win over St. Louis Christian (Missouri), notched a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a victory against Danville (Illinois) on Jan. 2 and scored a career-high 53 points in a five-point loss to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks on Feb. 11.
"After losing semistate his freshman year and then losing twice in the regional to the same team (Fort Wayne Blackhawk), he came back even stronger," Cougars assistant coach Larry Upshaw said. "It was no doubt in his mind that he was going be an Indiana All-Star this year."
Davis capped off the season by leading 21st Century to its fifth consecutive Class A sectional championship with an 84-68 win over Kouts on March 7. The 2020 Times Player of the Year started the game on a personal 8-0 run against the host Mustangs, quickly quieting the hostile crowd, and ended the night with a game-high 33 points.
Although the rest of the boys basketball playoffs were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis still finished his career as Cougars' all-time leading scorer with 2,228 points. He passed former guard and Northern Illinois all-time leading scorer Eugene German, who ended his prep career with 2,020 points and was chosen as an Indiana All-Star in 2016.
"I was the first (Indiana All-Star) since Eugene, so I'm just trying to keep it going," said Davis, who was also named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-State Supreme 15 team. "Hopefully some more kids from our school get to play in this game."
21st Century's Johnell Davis, Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr. headline Region's IBCA All-State selections
Aside from his athletic prowess, Upshaw said Davis also set a great example for other up-and-coming athletes in his hometown by doing well in the classroom.
According to 21st Century founder and superintendent Kevin Teasley, Davis has already earned 16 college credits and easily qualified academically to become a Division I athlete. He believes the senior's selection to the Indiana All-Star game is an amazing personal achievement, as well as an opportunity to showcase what it truly means to be an outstanding student-athlete.
"It's bigger than Johnell Davis what Johnell Davis has done," Teasley said. "He's showing that you can earn an all-star nomination, be a good a student, be a good athlete and go to college. That message is being heard loud and clear by his example, and that is what's so special about him."
In addition to German, Davis joins Crown Point's Grant Gelon (2016), EC Central's Damien Jefferson (2016), Griffith's Tremell Murphy (2016), EC Central's Jermaine Couisnard (2017), Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic (2017) and Valparaiso's Brandon Newman (2019) as the Region's eighth Indiana All-Star over the last five seasons.
Cougars coach Rodney Williams said German always told him Davis would be the one to carry on 21st Century's legacy after he graduated. At the time, Williams thought German was a little overzealous about his successor, but four years later, that hesitancy has disappeared.
"It just goes to show that hard work pays off," Williams said of Davis' Indiana All-Star nod. "I think it's well-deserved for him. I'm very, very proud of him, and I'm happy for our school. Little, tiny 21st Century has our second Indiana All-Star since 2016, so that's not too bad."
Davis would've loved to close out his high school career with a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for a chance to bring back the Cougars' first state championship. However, since that dream was shattered amid the COVID-19 outbreak, he has shifted his focus to a couple more prestigious individual accolades.
The Indiana All-Stars are scheduled to play the Indiana Junior All-Stars — featuring Merrillville's Keon Thompson Jr. and Lowell's Christopher Mantis — in an exhibition game on June 3 at a site be announced. They will also face the Kentucky All-Stars on June 5 and June 6. The first game will take place at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, and the second contest will be held at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Davis plans to lead his team to a trio of victories and be in the running for the Indiana All-Star Most Valuable Player award. But more than anything, the senior thinks he should also be named this year's Indiana Mr. Basketball. If he were chosen, he would be the Region's first honoree since former Valparaiso high school guard and Valparaiso University legend Bryce Drew received the recognition in 1994.
"I worked all four years for it. I stayed in the gym nonstop and showed that I was one of the best players in Indiana," said Davis, who was the second-leading scorer in the state according to MaxPreps. "A lot of people didn't think I could lead the area in scoring, so I played with a chip on my shoulder.
"I played every game like it was my last."
