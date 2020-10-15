Jaden Browder, Collin Bergquist help LaPorte gain momentum as postseason approaches

"Character is built on the 1-yard line," Lowery said. "We've talked about cream rising to the top, and we love the character of our football team. We feel like we're doing the right things right."

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Lowery emphasized that "doing the right things right" this year also means remaining vigilant with his team's safety protocols.

Prior to the season, the program was briefly shut down in August due to COVID-19 exposure. LaPorte had to cancel its scrimmage at Plymouth, but it did make it back in time for its Week 1 game at New Prairie, and has competed in every game since.

With so much uncertainty looming over his senior campaign, Browder wasn't always sure he'd get one last ride on the gridiron. But after making it this far, the Slicers' standout linebacker will do everything in his power to keep this season going.

"This year means a lot," Browder said. "I'm a two-sport athlete. I do wrestling, too, and I know a lot of seniors who got their season taken away (last spring), and they didn't get to do anything because of COVID and everything. So being able to play and show what I can do, it helps with colleges, and I'm really grateful for it."