Jaden Browder, Collin Bergquist help LaPorte gain momentum as postseason approaches

LAPORTE — Last week, with the game hanging in the balance, all Collin Bergquist could do was watch.
"Waiting for that call, my whole body was tensed up on the sideline," Bergquist said. "I was just sitting there and waiting for them to say it was no good."
LaPorte's star running back had already done his part, scoring a touchdown in overtime to give his team a one-score lead over Michigan City, but the game was far from over. The Wolves responded with a touchdown of their own in the extra period from running back Jonathan Flemings and could have tied the contest after an extra-point attempt.
Instead, Michigan City opted for a two-point conversion and the potential walkoff win. But this time when Flemings tried to score near the goal line, the result wasn't as clear.
Was he in or was he out?
No immediate call was made, but after the officials came together and conferred for about a minute, they ultimately ruled that Flemings' run was just short of the end zone, resulting in a dramatic 14-13 win for the Slicers.
"It was kind of a group effort," linebacker Jaden Browder said. "The (defensive) line hit him first, and then all of the (linebackers) filled in."
Before Browder could finish his thought, Bergquist quickly chimed in to make sure his teammate didn't understate his involvement.
"I know I saw (Jorden Steinhiser) and Browder on him for sure," Bergquist said.
After starting the year on a four-game losing streak, LaPorte has found its footing as it heads into its regular-season finale Friday at Portage. The Slicers have won three of their last four games, highlighted by their narrow victory at Michigan City, and Bergquist and Browder are a big reason why.
Last week, Bergquist totaled 20 carries for a career-high 198 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200-pound junior has notched 179 carries for 998 yards and seven scores this season.
On the other side of the ball, Browder racked up a career-high 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a career-high three interceptions to help secure the win. The 5-7, 200-pound senior, who entered last week's game with one interception in his career, has recorded 72 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery this year.
"I never expected to have three picks in a game," Browder said. "But that also goes into just watching film, getting my plan down and knowing what they were going to do."
LaPorte coach Jeremy Lowery praised both of his team's leaders for turning in arguably the best performances of their prep careers against the Wolves. And while a game-winning goal line stand is a moment none of them will forget, Lowery hopes the Slicers' Week 8 victory serves as a stepping stone rather than the pinnacle of their season.
"Character is built on the 1-yard line," Lowery said. "We've talked about cream rising to the top, and we love the character of our football team. We feel like we're doing the right things right."
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Lowery emphasized that "doing the right things right" this year also means remaining vigilant with his team's safety protocols.
Prior to the season, the program was briefly shut down in August due to COVID-19 exposure. LaPorte had to cancel its scrimmage at Plymouth, but it did make it back in time for its Week 1 game at New Prairie, and has competed in every game since.
With so much uncertainty looming over his senior campaign, Browder wasn't always sure he'd get one last ride on the gridiron. But after making it this far, the Slicers' standout linebacker will do everything in his power to keep this season going.
"This year means a lot," Browder said. "I'm a two-sport athlete. I do wrestling, too, and I know a lot of seniors who got their season taken away (last spring), and they didn't get to do anything because of COVID and everything. So being able to play and show what I can do, it helps with colleges, and I'm really grateful for it."
After Friday's matchup with Portage in Week 9, LaPorte will begin postseason play at home against Munster in a Class 6A Sectional 9 opener Oct. 30.
As the playoffs creep closer, Bregquist said his team is taking things "one day at a time." Any other year that cliche phrase might fall on deaf ears, but this season — amid the coronavirus pandemic — may be the exception.
"We've been lucky enough to play every game, which I'm totally grateful for," Bergquist said. " ... You just gotta keep wanting it every day and stay zoned in. That's what our coaches preach. Every day, every practice and every rep, staying dialed in."
