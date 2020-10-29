JAMES BOYD: Highland's Lucas Guerra fueled by father's memory heading into state meet

I will never forget the first time I met Lucas Guerra, and he probably won't either.
It was August of last year, just before the start of cross country season. I had decided to do a story recapping Guerra and Highland's historic run in 2018, when the Trojans advanced to the state finals for the first time in 45 years, while also previewing what to expect from Guerra during his junior campaign.
When I stopped by practice to interview Highland's budding star, it started off as a routine experience. I introduced myself, asked a few questions to Guerra and Trojans coach Rob Lukowski, and at the end of the interview I did what I had done countless times in the past. I asked to take a photo of Guerra to accompany the article.
The only issue is that he was wearing an Illiana Christian shirt that day, and even after turning it inside out, the Vikings' logo was still visible. Without an extra shirt available, Guerra and I stood there for a while pondering what we could do to overcome this minor inconvenience.
Then, he pointed at me and asked, "Do you mind?"
A bit confused, I looked down and then I realized what he was asking for. I was wearing a plain white Nike shirt, which would be the perfect substitute for our wardrobe debacle. All he needed was my permission.
So, since we really didn't have any other options, I took my shirt off, handed it over and snapped a photo of Guerra wearing it. As I was standing there bare chested, Lukowski quietly laughed quietly in the background and a few football players who had just finished up their practice trotted off the field with confusion in their eyes.
Again, it was truly an unforgettable moment as a sports reporter.
Once Guerra returned my shirt, I joked with him as I slipped it back on and told him that he had to have a big season since I literally given him the shirt off my back for a forthcoming article.
He smiled and told me that I could count on it, and I had no idea that a couple months later Guerra would finish as the state-runner up, and just over a year later he would have another shot at a state title.
Back then, I also wasn't aware of who Guerra is running for and more specifically how that person has fueled him during every step of every race for the past five years.
After winning the New Prairie Semistate for the second consecutive season last Saturday, Guerra posted a tweet with two photos. The first one is a shot of him and Lukowski, and the second is a shot of Guerra by himself, looking up at the sky.
"Two of the biggest inspirations in my life," Guerra wrote. "My coach and my dad."
John Guerra, Lucas' father, died April 8, 2015, after complications following open heart surgery.
He was 46, and Lucas was 11 at the time.
When I texted Lucas earlier this week to see if he would be interested in reflecting on his dad ahead of the final cross country race of his prep career, the Georgetown commit responded within a few minutes saying he and his family would "love that."
One of the first topics we discussed was Lucas' reaction when he found out that his father had died.
"I was so shocked, I honestly didn't even cry. It just didn't seem real," Lucas said. "But I remember that night, when I was in bed by myself, that's when it hit me."
In total, we spoke for about 30 minutes that evening. The conversation started off with questions about his dad's health challenges, including three bouts with kidney cancer before his open heart surgery and untimely death, and then it shifted into stories about his life and the shared moments Lucas still hangs on to.
"My best memories were him coaching me in Little League. He was one of those dads," Lucas said with a laugh. "Obviously, I got yelled at a couple times whenever I made an error or something, but those are the things that I look back on and really love. Just him wanting to me to be the best Lucas Guerra that could I could be."
So far this season, Lucas' best has been better than just about anyone else's in Indiana. The senior has only lost one race this year and will enter the state meet Saturday in Terre Haute with a chance to become the third individual boys cross country state champion in Highland history. Regino Espitia won the crown in 1967. David Bell claimed the title two years later.
But long before Lucas became one of the most accomplished athletes his school has ever seen, he was just a kid trying to be like his father.
John Guerra, a 1988 Munster graduate, was a standout cross country runner in his own right. He never put any pressure on Lucas and his siblings to follow in his footsteps and encouraged them to pursue whatever endeavors they wanted.
However, once Lucas got a taste of cross country in sixth grade, he never looked back. That year also turned out to be the only campaign that his dad was able to witness.
"I have a video that he took and it's just him yelling at me and telling me, 'Good job!' while I was running," Lucas said. "I have that video saved on my phone, and it's just so important to me that he was able to see one season.
"I just hope that he's super proud of me and how far I've come."
As Lucas opened up about how much his father means to him, I couldn't help but smile. In some instances, I didn't even need to ask a question, it was just a constant flow of genuine love and admiration for a man he will always hold close to his heart.
During our first encounter, I could've never imagined where Lucas' motivation comes from. I just thought he was a pretty good runner, who needed my shirt for a quick photo.
Yes, it's a funny story and one I'll tell for years to come, but I have a feeling that an even better story is still being written.
When Lucas started running, he didn't think he would become a Division I athlete or be in contention for a state championship. The youngster joined cross country as a way to bond with his dad, and even though John is no longer here, their bond is as tight as it's ever been with the biggest race of Lucas' career on the horizon.
"I carry his obituary card and keep it with me at every meet and say a prayer," Lucas said. "This season is 100% dedicated to him, just like every season. Obviously, I want to bring home a state title to the school and to be my coach's first state champion.
"But in all reality, I'm doing this for my dad."
This column solely represents the writer's opinion. Reach him at james.boyd@nwi.com
