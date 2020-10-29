JAMES BOYD: Highland's Lucas Guerra fueled by father's memory heading into state meet

John Guerra, a 1988 Munster graduate, was a standout cross country runner in his own right. He never put any pressure on Lucas and his siblings to follow in his footsteps and encouraged them to pursue whatever endeavors they wanted.

However, once Lucas got a taste of cross country in sixth grade, he never looked back. That year also turned out to be the only campaign that his dad was able to witness.

"I have a video that he took and it's just him yelling at me and telling me, 'Good job!' while I was running," Lucas said. "I have that video saved on my phone, and it's just so important to me that he was able to see one season.

"I just hope that he's super proud of me and how far I've come."

As Lucas opened up about how much his father means to him, I couldn't help but smile. In some instances, I didn't even need to ask a question, it was just a constant flow of genuine love and admiration for a man he will always hold close to his heart.

During our first encounter, I could've never imagined where Lucas' motivation comes from. I just thought he was a pretty good runner, who needed my shirt for a quick photo.

Yes, it's a funny story and one I'll tell for years to come, but I have a feeling that an even better story is still being written.