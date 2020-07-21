JAMES BOYD: Hobart's Bobby Babcock fulfills late mother's dream with verbal commitment to Illinois State

Babcock has also had a stellar wrestling career during high school, and despite a delayed start to his junior campaign on the mat because of a memorable season on the field, he still helped the Brickies make history.

In February, Babcock was one of seven individual Hobart champions at the Portage Sectional, which ultimately resulted in the program's first sectional crown in 18 years.

"When he goes out on the football field and out on the mat, he's not laying down for anyone," Brickies assistant wrestling coach Zack Johansen said. " ... He's an animal, he really is. He knows it, too, and he knows how to control it."

Johansen added that Babcock "wears his heart on his sleeve." As a sports reporter I've heard that expression a lot, but instead of simply accepting that response, my goal is to always find the "Why? or "How?" behind it.

Anyone can tell you how special an athlete Babcock is. Those who have seen him compete in person or even on film can attest to that.

But only Babcock can tell you what truly drives him or why he "wears his heart on his sleeve."

To recognize his motivation, you first must recognize his journey.

To appreciate his passion, you must first appreciate his heart.