JAMES BOYD: Hobart's Bobby Babcock fulfills late mother's dream with verbal commitment to Illinois State

When Bobby Babcock messaged me Monday night on Twitter to let me know he would be announcing his verbal commitment.
I felt honored that he would share that information with me before he made his decision public.
So, as I've done for dozens of commitment stories in the past, I immediately typed up a few questions in the notes app on my iPhone and gave the Hobart star a call.
I asked him all of the questions you would expect: Why was Illinois State, which turned out to be his choice, the best fit for him? What was it about the coaching staff that made him feel comfortable? Were there any other schools he heavily considered?
As I proceeded down my list of typical questions, the interview we were having mirrored countless others I've done. But then midway through our conversation, one of my usual questions elicited a uniquely heartfelt answer.
"Did you ever think you'd become a Division I caliber athlete when you began playing football?"
The latter part of Babcock's response is what stuck with me.
"I started playing football when I was 4," Babcock said. "It was always my dream and the dream of my mom, who passed away, for me to play big time football."
Since it was already after 9 p.m., and I was nearing my deadline to get a story in before going to press, I decided to move on with the rest of the interview — making a mental note of Babcock's remembrance of his mom.
I didn't include her in the initial commitment piece because it felt like she deserved more than a rushed sentence or two.
Plus, it was easy to tell how deeply Babcock still loves his mother, Cathleen, because I could literally hear it in his voice.
I wanted and needed to respect that.
"I was 8 years old at the time," Babcock said of his mother's death. "But it feels like yesterday."
He didn't disclose how his mom died, and frankly, it's none of our business. But I did give Babcock another call Tuesday morning to talk more about her. This time, my focus was simply to learn about their relationship.
So, the first question I asked him was a simple one.
"What did she mean to you?"
The answer I received was as genuine as it was powerful.
"There isn't really a way for me to put it," Babcock said. "She means the absolute 100% world to me, so me being able to fulfill this dream for her means everything. Words can't even describe how much this means to be able to do this for me and her."
Me and her.
Son and mother.
That's how Babcock views his life, as a partnership with his late mom. Even though she is no longer here physically, and she hasn't been for nearly a decade, he told me his mother has never left him.
She is still here — watching him and guiding him.
And if there was ever a reason as to why Babcock works so hard, why he is never satisfied and why he has dominated the field throughout his prep career — the explanation is fairly simple.
He is competing for and with his mom, and the results speak for themselves.
During the 2019 season, Babcock emerged as one of the top defensive players in the state. He totaled 65 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker was a catalyst for the Brickies, who claimed their first Class 4A regional championship since 1996 and fell one victory short of playing for a state title at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"He can single-handedly change a game, and he did it a couple times last year," Hobart football coach Craig Osika said. "It's nice to have a kid like him and knowing that one play can swing the tide of the game."
Babcock has also had a stellar wrestling career during high school, and despite a delayed start to his junior campaign on the mat because of a memorable season on the field, he still helped the Brickies make history.
In February, Babcock was one of seven individual Hobart champions at the Portage Sectional, which ultimately resulted in the program's first sectional crown in 18 years.
"When he goes out on the football field and out on the mat, he's not laying down for anyone," Brickies assistant wrestling coach Zack Johansen said. " ... He's an animal, he really is. He knows it, too, and he knows how to control it."
Johansen added that Babcock "wears his heart on his sleeve." As a sports reporter I've heard that expression a lot, but instead of simply accepting that response, my goal is to always find the "Why? or "How?" behind it.
Anyone can tell you how special an athlete Babcock is. Those who have seen him compete in person or even on film can attest to that.
But only Babcock can tell you what truly drives him or why he "wears his heart on his sleeve."
To recognize his motivation, you first must recognize his journey.
To appreciate his passion, you must first appreciate his heart.
And ultimately, to understand the magnitude of his verbal commitment to Illinois State, you must first understand the magnitude of his mom.
"I don't know exactly what she would say," Babcock said. "But I know she'd be pretty proud."
This column solely represents the writer's opinion. Reach him at james.boyd@nwi.com
