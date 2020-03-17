You are the owner of this article.
JAMES BOYD: Merrillville’s Bo Patton is a great example of being a great example
Bo Patton heard it all.

He can’t coach. He’s inexperienced. He’s in over his head.

Merrillville started its season 3-6, and from the outside looking in, the criticism seemed accurate. Maybe the feel-good story of a former Pirates player returning to lead his alma mater was too good to be true? Maybe the new kid on the block wouldn’t last? And maybe Patton should’ve started his head coaching career at a different program — one with less history and pressure.

That chatter only grew louder when Merrillville entered Duneland Athletic Conference play and lost four conference games by three points or less. The Pirates followed up their last conference matchup, an 83-82 loss to Michigan City, by losing to Hobart for the first time since 2004.

Patton and his program had officially hit rock bottom, but the first-year coach was not defeated.

“The biggest thing about me is my faith,” said Patton, who is a deacon and usher at True Light International Ministries in Griffith. “I stayed faithful. I’m at church every Sunday and every Wednesday. I didn’t let basketball consume my life. I’m very committed to my wife and family and things outside of basketball. No matter what went on as far as losing and the talk I heard, I never relinquished those duties.”

When the playoffs began, Patton looked at the fresh start with a clear mindset. Merrillville had been right there in so many games throughout the regular season, so what better time to finally figure it out than in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional? The Pirates cruised past Morton in the first round to advance, and then they did the unthinkable.

“All of the lows were very important," Patton said. "I told my guys before our first sectional game against Morton, 'It's not the high moments that develop you.' It's easy to have success when you're at the top. But we had a lot of low moments this season and just used all of that as motivation.

"There was no pressure on us.”

In the semifinals, Merrillville not only avenged its earlier loss to Munster, the Pirates soundly defeated the Times No. 1 Mustangs to keep their season alive. The following night, they used that momentum to squeeze past Lake Central in the final to win the school’s 20th sectional title and bring their record to 12-12 on the year.

Perhaps what was most impressive about the team’s postseason run was that it didn’t take a herculean effort from Keon Thompson Jr. The standout junior guard led the way, but other players like junior guard Dorian Harris — who scored 10 points against Munster — also stepped up.

Merrillville's Dorian Harris snatches a rebound in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional semifinals against Munster. The junior scored 10 points in the Pirates' upset win.

Even when he was struggling with his shot throughout the season, Harris said Patton kept trusting him. He continued to encourage the junior, and it resulted in one of Harris’ best performances of the year.

“It’s a really good feeling,” said Harris, who is averaging 7.8 points per game this season. “I feel like players nowadays don’t have that sense of security that their coach believes in them. But coach Patton gives us that feeling like, ‘Yo, if this what you do, you go out there and do it to the best of your ability.’”

In my opinion, Patton is a true player's coach. Sure, he’s going to get angry if one of his athletes blows a defensive assignment or commits a careless turnover. But in that same breath of frustration, he’s also going to verbally or literally give his players a pat on the back and reassure them that they’ll get it right the next time.

I’ve witnessed those same traits in Calumet coach Dominique Nelson and Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr., who, ironically, have served as mentors to Patton in the early stages of his coaching career.

Nelson said he understands the scrutiny that Patton is under because he’s lived through it, too. He took over the Warriors’ program ahead of the 2015-16 season and went a combined 18-27 during his first two years at the helm.

In his third season, Nelson finally turned a corner and led Calumet to its first sectional championship in 18 years. It was a triumphant moment that he will never forget, and he knows Patton will always cherish climbing that ladder and cutting down his first sectional net, as well.

“Many people didn’t really give him a chance in the beginning, so just to kind of shut everybody up and overcome the critics, it’s just a euphoric feeling,” said Nelson, who met Patton at an all-star game a few years ago at Calumet. “He didn’t let anything negative get to him.”

Moore, who led the Wildcats to their third straight sectional title this year, met Patton when they both coached The Region men’s basketball team in The Basketball Tournament during the summer of 2018. He teased that Patton didn’t take too many lumps since he snagged some postseason hardware in his first season, but Moore expressed the same happiness for him as Nelson did.

“When you get the job, that’s your ultimate goal — to win that first sectional championship,” Moore said. “It took me quite a few years to get there, so to see him get it his first year, I’m very happy for him. They did face a lot of adversity. He was faced with a lot of criticism being a younger coach, and people were saying, ‘He’s not ready,' and things of that nature.”

I stopped by Merrillville on March 11 for an interview with Patton about his squad's remarkable turnaround this season. It probably would’ve been easier to have our conversation over the phone, but it felt like I should show up because something special was brewing — in hindsight, I'm glad I did.

When I shook hands with Patton and left his office that day, I don’t think either of us expected that the IHSAA boys basketball playoffs would be at a standstill the following week and we’d be self-quarantining. Even after the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic the night before our meeting, it seemed impossible that this campaign — and all of its trials and triumphs — could be over without a proper ending.

“I joked with a few of my family and friends that I need to write a book,” Patton said with a laugh. “But I’m not really worried about it. If it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen. And if we’re not supposed to play and my first season has come to an end, then that’s what God wanted it to be.”

The same night the Pirates won their first sectional championship in three years, Patton posted a lengthy Facebook status about sticking with the process, seeing things through and believing in yourself and your “ministry.” His words resonated deeply with me because the same way he looks at coaching is how I view writing.

It’s so much bigger than the game and the words.

Being on the hardwood isn’t Patton’s job. It’s his calling. And sitting in the stands, stringing together a story well after the final buzzer isn’t my profession but rather my lifeline. I’m sure both of us would love to be preparing for Merrillville's matchup with Valparaiso in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional and can’t wait to resume the season.

However, while the sports world is put on hold, it will also give many of us an opportunity to focus on more important things.

Patton expressed a lot of excitement about hanging out with his wife, Victoria, who is pregnant with their first child — a daughter due Aug. 2 — and I am genuinely happy for him and his family.

Victoria and Bo Patton -- Patton column

Merrillville coach Bo Patton and his wife Victoria Patton are expecting their first child, a daughter, in August.

If you saw the 30-year-old away from the hardwood, like I did on occasion, you could never tell what Patton's squad was going through this year because he remained steadfast and poised. He uplifted his players, dedicated time to his loved ones and stayed committed to his church.

Despite all of the losses on the court, Patton understood that the best way to lead his group of young men was to carry himself like a winner in every aspect of his life off of it.

There was never any thought of quitting or giving up but instead, persistence and perseverance.

That type of faith and conviction is hard to come by and why I believe Patton is truly a great example of being a great example.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

