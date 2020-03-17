JAMES BOYD: Merrillville’s Bo Patton is a great example of being a great example

“All of the lows were very important," Patton said. "I told my guys before our first sectional game against Morton, 'It's not the high moments that develop you.' It's easy to have success when you're at the top. But we had a lot of low moments this season and just used all of that as motivation.

"There was no pressure on us.”

In the semifinals, Merrillville not only avenged its earlier loss to Munster, the Pirates soundly defeated the Times No. 1 Mustangs to keep their season alive. The following night, they used that momentum to squeeze past Lake Central in the final to win the school’s 20th sectional title and bring their record to 12-12 on the year.

Perhaps what was most impressive about the team’s postseason run was that it didn’t take a herculean effort from Keon Thompson Jr. The standout junior guard led the way, but other players like junior guard Dorian Harris — who scored 10 points against Munster — also stepped up.

Even when he was struggling with his shot throughout the season, Harris said Patton kept trusting him. He continued to encourage the junior, and it resulted in one of Harris’ best performances of the year.