JAMES BOYD: Merrillville’s Bo Patton is a great example of being a great example

Bo Patton heard it all.
He can’t coach. He’s inexperienced. He’s in over his head.
Merrillville started its season 3-6, and from the outside looking in, the criticism seemed accurate. Maybe the feel-good story of a former Pirates player returning to lead his alma mater was too good to be true? Maybe the new kid on the block wouldn’t last? And maybe Patton should’ve started his head coaching career at a different program — one with less history and pressure.
That chatter only grew louder when Merrillville entered Duneland Athletic Conference play and lost four conference games by three points or less. The Pirates followed up their last conference matchup, an 83-82 loss to Michigan City, by losing to Hobart for the first time since 2004.
Patton and his program had officially hit rock bottom, but the first-year coach was not defeated.
“The biggest thing about me is my faith,” said Patton, who is a deacon and usher at True Light International Ministries in Griffith. “I stayed faithful. I’m at church every Sunday and every Wednesday. I didn’t let basketball consume my life. I’m very committed to my wife and family and things outside of basketball. No matter what went on as far as losing and the talk I heard, I never relinquished those duties.”
When the playoffs began, Patton looked at the fresh start with a clear mindset. Merrillville had been right there in so many games throughout the regular season, so what better time to finally figure it out than in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional? The Pirates cruised past Morton in the first round to advance, and then they did the unthinkable.
“All of the lows were very important," Patton said. "I told my guys before our first sectional game against Morton, 'It's not the high moments that develop you.' It's easy to have success when you're at the top. But we had a lot of low moments this season and just used all of that as motivation.
"There was no pressure on us.”
In the semifinals, Merrillville not only avenged its earlier loss to Munster, the Pirates soundly defeated the Times No. 1 Mustangs to keep their season alive. The following night, they used that momentum to squeeze past Lake Central in the final to win the school’s 20th sectional title and bring their record to 12-12 on the year.
Perhaps what was most impressive about the team’s postseason run was that it didn’t take a herculean effort from Keon Thompson Jr. The standout junior guard led the way, but other players like junior guard Dorian Harris — who scored 10 points against Munster — also stepped up.
Even when he was struggling with his shot throughout the season, Harris said Patton kept trusting him. He continued to encourage the junior, and it resulted in one of Harris’ best performances of the year.
“It’s a really good feeling,” said Harris, who is averaging 7.8 points per game this season. “I feel like players nowadays don’t have that sense of security that their coach believes in them. But coach Patton gives us that feeling like, ‘Yo, if this what you do, you go out there and do it to the best of your ability.’”
In my opinion, Patton is a true player's coach. Sure, he’s going to get angry if one of his athletes blows a defensive assignment or commits a careless turnover. But in that same breath of frustration, he’s also going to verbally or literally give his players a pat on the back and reassure them that they’ll get it right the next time.
I’ve witnessed those same traits in Calumet coach Dominique Nelson and Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr., who, ironically, have served as mentors to Patton in the early stages of his coaching career.
Nelson said he understands the scrutiny that Patton is under because he’s lived through it, too. He took over the Warriors’ program ahead of the 2015-16 season and went a combined 18-27 during his first two years at the helm.
In his third season, Nelson finally turned a corner and led Calumet to its first sectional championship in 18 years. It was a triumphant moment that he will never forget, and he knows Patton will always cherish climbing that ladder and cutting down his first sectional net, as well.
“Many people didn’t really give him a chance in the beginning, so just to kind of shut everybody up and overcome the critics, it’s just a euphoric feeling,” said Nelson, who met Patton at an all-star game a few years ago at Calumet. “He didn’t let anything negative get to him.”
Moore, who led the Wildcats to their third straight sectional title this year, met Patton when they both coached The Region men’s basketball team in The Basketball Tournament during the summer of 2018. He teased that Patton didn’t take too many lumps since he snagged some postseason hardware in his first season, but Moore expressed the same happiness for him as Nelson did.
“When you get the job, that’s your ultimate goal — to win that first sectional championship,” Moore said. “It took me quite a few years to get there, so to see him get it his first year, I’m very happy for him. They did face a lot of adversity. He was faced with a lot of criticism being a younger coach, and people were saying, ‘He’s not ready,' and things of that nature.”
I stopped by Merrillville on March 11 for an interview with Patton about his squad's remarkable turnaround this season. It probably would’ve been easier to have our conversation over the phone, but it felt like I should show up because something special was brewing — in hindsight, I'm glad I did.
When I shook hands with Patton and left his office that day, I don’t think either of us expected that the IHSAA boys basketball playoffs would be at a standstill the following week and we’d be self-quarantining. Even after the NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic the night before our meeting, it seemed impossible that this campaign — and all of its trials and triumphs — could be over without a proper ending.
“I joked with a few of my family and friends that I need to write a book,” Patton said with a laugh. “But I’m not really worried about it. If it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen. And if we’re not supposed to play and my first season has come to an end, then that’s what God wanted it to be.”
The same night the Pirates won their first sectional championship in three years, Patton posted a lengthy Facebook status about sticking with the process, seeing things through and believing in yourself and your “ministry.” His words resonated deeply with me because the same way he looks at coaching is how I view writing.
It’s so much bigger than the game and the words.
Being on the hardwood isn’t Patton’s job. It’s his calling. And sitting in the stands, stringing together a story well after the final buzzer isn’t my profession but rather my lifeline. I’m sure both of us would love to be preparing for Merrillville's matchup with Valparaiso in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional and can’t wait to resume the season.
However, while the sports world is put on hold, it will also give many of us an opportunity to focus on more important things.
Patton expressed a lot of excitement about hanging out with his wife, Victoria, who is pregnant with their first child — a daughter due Aug. 2 — and I am genuinely happy for him and his family.
If you saw the 30-year-old away from the hardwood, like I did on occasion, you could never tell what Patton's squad was going through this year because he remained steadfast and poised. He uplifted his players, dedicated time to his loved ones and stayed committed to his church.
Despite all of the losses on the court, Patton understood that the best way to lead his group of young men was to carry himself like a winner in every aspect of his life off of it.
There was never any thought of quitting or giving up but instead, persistence and perseverance.
That type of faith and conviction is hard to come by and why I believe Patton is truly a great example of being a great example.
Top 15 Region moments in Hoosier Hysteria
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.