Jeremy Lowery resigns as LaPorte football coach

LAPORTE — The LaPorte football program will be under new leadership in the fall.

Jeremy Lowery, who guided the team for the last two seasons, has resigned as head coach. He confirmed his resignation to The Times on Wednesday and plans to continue his career at West Washington, pending school board approval Jan. 25.

The 1991 Penn grad will replace Keith Nance, who led West Washington to its second straight Class A regional crown last year.

"LaPorte is a special place. The community, the kids and our coaching staff, they embraced us. They've been really good to me and my family," Lowery said. "It was a hard decision to step down, but at the end of the day, we're making a decision to (move) closer to our family, and we're going to another special place."

Lowery posted a 7-15 record during his two seasons with the Slicers, including a 5-9 showing in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

Last fall, LaPorte went 4-7 and 3-4 in the DAC. The team's campaign came to an end in a 35-21 loss to Region powerhouse Valparaiso in a Class 5A sectional final.