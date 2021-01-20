Jeremy Lowery resigns as LaPorte football coach

LAPORTE — The LaPorte football program will be under new leadership in the fall.
Jeremy Lowery, who guided the team for the last two seasons, has resigned as head coach. He confirmed his resignation to The Times on Wednesday and plans to continue his career at West Washington, pending school board approval Jan. 25.
The 1991 Penn grad will replace Keith Nance, who led West Washington to its second straight Class A regional crown last year.
"LaPorte is a special place. The community, the kids and our coaching staff, they embraced us. They've been really good to me and my family," Lowery said. "It was a hard decision to step down, but at the end of the day, we're making a decision to (move) closer to our family, and we're going to another special place."
Lowery posted a 7-15 record during his two seasons with the Slicers, including a 5-9 showing in the Duneland Athletic Conference.
Last fall, LaPorte went 4-7 and 3-4 in the DAC. The team's campaign came to an end in a 35-21 loss to Region powerhouse Valparaiso in a Class 5A sectional final.
Slicers athletic director Ed Gilliland said a job opening to be the school's next head football coach will be listed Jan. 26, one day after Lowery's expected approval from the West Washington school board.
"We'll take applications until Feb. 12," Gilliland said. " ... We'll screen the applicants, interview those people that we're interested in and hopefully have a recommendation to our school board by March."
Lowery said he was able to speak to his former players about his departure, and will finish out the 2020-21 school year at LaPorte, where he is a strength and conditioning coach.
"The biggest thing that I tried to hammer home with the kids is that they've done nothing wrong. This has nothing to do with the football team at LaPorte," Lowery said. "Those kids have done everything we've ever asked them to do. ... We just felt the need to go be closer to family, and at the end of the day, when you write down pros and cons, family trumps everything. That's what's driving this."
Lowery's resignation leaves two head football coach openings in the DAC. Kevin Enright, who guided Crown Point to three straight Class 6A sectional titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, resigned in December.
Former Calumet coach Rick Good, The Times 2020 Coach of the Year, was hired by Lake Central on Tuesday. He replaces Tony Bartolomeo, who resigned in November.