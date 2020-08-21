JoJo Johnson jump-starts Merrillville in win over Andrean

Merrillville’s junior running back goes by the nickname “Tank,” and he lived up to his moniker against the 59ers. Logan reeled off a handful of bruising runs at the beginning of the game and scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the season midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard plunge. He continued his strong play in the second half.

After Merrillville senior defensive back Devon Davis intercepted Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino, Logan scored on the very next play with a 55-yard touchdown run. The junior displayed a lot of patience at the line of scrimmage, but once he saw daylight, he burst up the middle and wasted no time making his way to the end zone.

Logan scored twice more in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run to cap off the win. He finished the night with 18 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

The junior attended Merrillville as a freshman before enrolling at Joliet Catholic in Illinois for his sophomore year. He eventually transferred back to Merrillville over the summer.

“(Logan is) reading his gaps and following his blockers,” Seiss said. “He’s got more breakaway speed than most people think, and obviously he’s tough to bring down.”