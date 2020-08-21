JoJo Johnson jump-starts Merrillville in win over Andrean

MERRILLVILLE — Times No. 2 Merrillville had the lead, but it still wasn’t playing very fluidly against No. 4 Andrean in their season opener Friday night.
The Pirates had shown flashes of offensive continuity. However, the 59ers remained within striking distance until JoJo Johnson broke the game open with one mesmerizing play.
To start the second half, the senior returned the 59ers’ kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Throughout the highlight-reel score, the senior wide receiver and Cincinnati recruit weaved through several defenders and showed off his speed by bouncing outside and racing down the home sideline.
Merrillville went on to win 40-13 over Andrean, marking its third straight victory in the Battle of Broadway.
“We should have been up more than 14 (points) at the half. We had way too many penalties and mistakes,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “ ... But then obviously them kicking it to (Johnson) and him being able to put us in a comfortable lead and get the game in hand was good for us. He showed what he can do in all phases of the game”
Johnson also caught a 13-yard pass from junior quarterback Angel Nelson in the second quarter, but he wasn’t the only Merrillville player to have a big night. Lavarion Logan brought Pirates fans to their feet on several occasions, too.
Merrillville’s junior running back goes by the nickname “Tank,” and he lived up to his moniker against the 59ers. Logan reeled off a handful of bruising runs at the beginning of the game and scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the season midway through the first quarter on a 1-yard plunge. He continued his strong play in the second half.
After Merrillville senior defensive back Devon Davis intercepted Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino, Logan scored on the very next play with a 55-yard touchdown run. The junior displayed a lot of patience at the line of scrimmage, but once he saw daylight, he burst up the middle and wasted no time making his way to the end zone.
Logan scored twice more in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run to cap off the win. He finished the night with 18 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
The junior attended Merrillville as a freshman before enrolling at Joliet Catholic in Illinois for his sophomore year. He eventually transferred back to Merrillville over the summer.
“(Logan is) reading his gaps and following his blockers,” Seiss said. “He’s got more breakaway speed than most people think, and obviously he’s tough to bring down.”
One of the main players helping to create those holes for Logan is senior offensive lineman Phil Gunn, who has verbally committed to Ball State. Gunn, senior wide receiver Marcus Hardy and senior quarterback Paris Hewlett all transferred from Morton to Merrillville after the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4, but Gunn was the only one to suit up Friday. He started at right guard for the Pirates.
“The whole offensive line did a good job,” Seiss said.
With the game out of reach, Andrean (0-1) finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run from senior running back Ryan Walsh. The 59ers scored again with 4:28 left to play on a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Evan Gilligan to senior wide receiver Cam Thornton.
Andrean coach Chris Skinner expects his players to be much more poised and disciplined in their Week 2 contest at Lake Central. The 59ers committed three turnovers Friday but haven't lost consecutive games to open a season since 1996.
“With the shortened summer (due to the coronavirus pandemic) and the change in the routine, we haven’t been as happy with their focus in practice and their intensity in practice,” Skinner said. “I think we saw that play out (Friday). We were just sloppy.”
Merrillville (1-0) will head to the Brickyard in Week 2 for a road matchup with Hobart. But before the Pirates turn their attention to the Brickies, Seiss said his team was just grateful to be able to compete on the first Friday night of the season.
"Everybody was excited," Seiss said. " ... I don't know if the kids thought we'd ever get here, but we did."
