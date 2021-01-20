Julia Schutz becomes third Andrean girls basketball player to surpass 1,000 points

Julia Schutz has had her share of ups and downs throughout her senior season.
Andrean's standout forward has missed a handful of games due to the coronavirus pandemic and even tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. But despite not appearing in every contest for the 59ers, that hasn't stopped Schutz from leaving her mark on the program.
The senior scored 15 points in a win at North Judson on Saturday to become the third girls basketball player in Andrean history to surpass 1,000 points in her prep career. Schutz joined former teammate and 2019 alum Karli Miller and 2002 grad Jamie Stangel (Gutowski), who is the wife of 59ers boys basketball coach Brad Stangel.
"When I was a freshman and sophomore, Karli was someone I looked up to. She was my biggest role model and gave me the heart that I have for basketball. So, it's definitely cool to be up there and compared with her," Schutz said. "And then I heard that Jamie Stangel, who played at Valpo (University), was just like a monster. So, to know that I have 1,000 points with those two girls is pretty cool."
Schutz said she reached the milestone on a layup against North Judson, and the game was briefly paused as she was presented with a commemorative basketball for her achievement.
The senior said she also received a number of congratulatory messages after the contest, including one from Miller.
"When I got to 1,000 points, she actually sent me a picture because in her room she has a sticky note that says, 'Make sure to always push Julia super hard and make her better,'" Schutz said. "She still has it up, which is super cool."
Andrean coach Tony Scheub said it's been a pleasure to watch Schutz's development. Early on in her high school career, he thought she was going to be 3-point specialist, but now she has emerged as one of the most well-rounded players in the Region.
"It's the way she practices, and I'll stress it to anyone willing to listen," Scheub said. "She never takes a rep off, much less a drill. Every rep that she does in anything that we do, she goes 100%. I love it because since she's one of our best players, when the younger kids see that, they feel like they have to follow her example."
The 59ers were 14-0 entering Tuesday's home contest against Lake Station, and Stangel believes Schutz is leading one of the most talented teams in program history.
She laughed about how Schutz wasn't even born when she scored her 1,000th point, but Stangel is proud that two more players have joined that exclusive club since her high school career ended nearly two decades ago.
"It's awesome," Stangel said. "What it means is that Andrean girls basketball is being very successful. ... I remember seeing Julia in practice as a freshman and going up to my cousin, Courtney Pishkur, who is the assistant coach, and saying 'That freshman is going to be good.' She wasn't as polished yet as she is now, but you could tell."
Back and better
River Forest went 5-18 last season.
This season, the Ingots have already matched that win total, which includes a 63-36 victory at EC Central on Saturday.
Junior Aiyanie Troutman and sophomore Abby Witt each had 15 points for River Forest, and Witt scored eight of her points in the first quarter. The 5-foot-3 guard said she worked a lot on her outside shooting during the offseason and has continued to do so, even after the Ingots' practices have concluded.
The result? Witt had knocked down 17 3-pointers ahead of Tuesday's home game against Hammond, compared to 19 3-pointers all of last season.
"My shot really wasn't that good last year, so that's one thing I knew I had to get stronger at to improve," Witt said. "It feels really good because honestly, at the beginning of my freshman year, it was such a big change and I didn't think I was going to make it. So, getting much better at (shooting) and seeing my improvement, it just feels really good to be leading my team."
River Forest coach Brad Redelman said Witt's dedication to basketball isn't too surprising because her father, James, is an assistant coach for the program.
Witt joked about butting heads with her dad from time to time, but overall she and Redelman think it's been beneficial for her development. Redelman added that the sophomore is constantly breaking down film, and her attention to detail has rubbed off on her teammates and even the Ingots' seventh grade team, which features Witt's younger sister, Delaney.
"She's taken on that leadership role as a sophomore, which is a big weight on a young lady, but she's smart and gritty," Redelman said. "She gives you everything she has no matter what. Her stature physically, she's not a tall girl, but she makes her presence felt on the court with her knowledge of the game and her willingness to learn. ... She'll be teammates with her sister when she's a senior and her sister is a freshman, and I think she's excited to be that role model for her and the other players coming up."
Witt has raised her scoring average from 4.2 points per game last season to 10.3 points this season.
However, the sophomore said she isn't satisfied and plans to continue pushing the Ingots in the right direction.
"This year, we really feel like a team. We do a lot a of things together," Witt said. "We go to the YMCA almost every day to work out after practice, and it's just really good to have that connection. It helps us when we're on the court together, and our win against EC was one of the best team wins I've seen."
Bigger role
Emma Schmidt knew she would have to step up this season, especially after Chesterton lost its leading scorer, Ashley Craycraft, to graduation.
So far, she's taken advantage of her expanded role.
"I definitely think my mentality has changed," Schmidt said. "It's my senior year and with COVID, I'm just trying to play every game like its my last. Skill-wise, I feel like I've really worked on my shot and on my handles. My handles have helped me become the scorer I am today."
Schmidt was averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game prior to Tuesday's home contest against Bishop Noll. The senior had only been held below 10 points three times in 17 games and had drilled at least one 3-pointer in four straight contests.
Unlike several other Region programs, the Trojans haven't had a COVID-19 interruption this season. Schmidt said Chesterton has been fortunate and a bit lucky to have made it this far without a pause, and she hopes that trend continues as the playoffs creep closer.
"We're all doing our best to stay healthy as best as we can. ... We're all there for each other, so we're just pushing through," Schmidt said. "We've had a couple off games this year, but if we have Nalani (Malackowski) hitting her shots, Ciara Bonner, the freshman, hitting her shots, people coming off the bench, like Emma Pape, hitting her shots, then we'll definitely have a chance to win a sectional this year."