Julia Schutz becomes third Andrean girls basketball player to surpass 1,000 points

"When I got to 1,000 points, she actually sent me a picture because in her room she has a sticky note that says, 'Make sure to always push Julia super hard and make her better,'" Schutz said. "She still has it up, which is super cool."

Andrean coach Tony Scheub said it's been a pleasure to watch Schutz's development. Early on in her high school career, he thought she was going to be 3-point specialist, but now she has emerged as one of the most well-rounded players in the Region.

"It's the way she practices, and I'll stress it to anyone willing to listen," Scheub said. "She never takes a rep off, much less a drill. Every rep that she does in anything that we do, she goes 100%. I love it because since she's one of our best players, when the younger kids see that, they feel like they have to follow her example."

The 59ers were 14-0 entering Tuesday's home contest against Lake Station, and Stangel believes Schutz is leading one of the most talented teams in program history.

She laughed about how Schutz wasn't even born when she scored her 1,000th point, but Stangel is proud that two more players have joined that exclusive club since her high school career ended nearly two decades ago.