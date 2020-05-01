Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan

“Once he looks back on it, I think he’ll look back on it with tremendous pride because as you know, when you’re going through it, it’s not really as fun, and it’s tough,” Jones said. “To have that fortitude and that determination to achieve what he wanted to achieve and ultimately to get what he was searching for, it’s one of those things where unless you’ve been through your own struggles, it’s kind of hard to relate. It’s a testament to his character, it’s a testament to his work ethic and it’s a testament to his ability to focus and work hard.”

As a junior college product, Harvey admitted it was a taxing experience and added that some people may not be cut out for it. There were nights in which he was barely able to get any sleep at Hudson Valley because of his academic, athletic and professional commitments, but the standout lineman believes he wouldn’t be on the brink of Division I football without having to endure some adversity.

“The one thing people don’t know about JUCO is that only the strongest make it out,” Harvey said. “When people say JUCO is a struggle, it is for real. You have to be mentally tough and strong to make it out, especially if you want to play at the Division I level. I feel like JUCO also matures you, turns you into a better person.”