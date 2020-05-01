You are the owner of this article.
Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan
College football

Junior college route leads Griffith alum Aarion Harvey to Central Michigan

Aarion Harvey -- Griffith, Hudson Valley (Hudson Valley)

Former Griffith lineman Aarion Harvey had a breakout sophomore season at Hudson Valley Community College and reeled in several Division I scholarship offers. He verbally committed to Central Michigan on April 24.

 Provided

No matter how bleak Aarion Harvey’s journey may have looked, the thought of giving up never entered his mind.

“I don’t think I really doubted myself, because I knew the only thing stopping me was me,” Harvey said. “But the question I did ask myself was, ‘Where am I going to be? Where am I going to end up in this process?’ That’s the only thing I ever really questioned.”

The 2018 Griffith graduate knew that no one would spoon-feed him a chance to keep playing football, so he was willing to do whatever it took to secure an opportunity. Even though other people hadn’t caught on yet, he was confident that he could be a Division I lineman, and he had no problem taking a longer route to turn that dream into reality.

OFFENSE: Aarion Harvey (Central Michigan)

Former Griffith standout Aarion Harvey played on the offensive and defensive lines in high school.

When Harvey left high school, he continued his career in the National Junior College Athletic Association. His first stop was at Hocking College in Ohio, but after an unfulfilling freshman campaign, he transferred to Hudson Valley Community College in New York and took a chance on first-year coach Don Jones.

The choice to switch programs was vital for Harvey, who was running out of time to prove himself on the gridiron, and it paid off. Following a breakout sophomore season with the Vikings, he reeled in scholarship offers from Indiana, Texas Tech, Central Michigan, Toledo and several other Division I schools and verbally committed to the Chippewas on April 24.

Harvey wasn’t able to visit Central Michigan’s campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s excited to officially join the program whenever the university reopens.

“I like the whole coaching staff. The whole coaching staff is good people,” said Harvey, who went on a virtual tour of the school. “The main relationship was with the offensive line coach, coach (Mike) Cummings. He told me everything and how it was (at Central Michigan) and recruited me differently than other coaches did. He had a different style. I just liked how he talked me through things.”

According to 247Sports.com, Harvey is a two-star junior college recruit and the No. 9 junior college prospect in Illinois. He is also ranked as the No. 37 junior college offensive tackle in the country.

During his first year at the helm, Jones said he was grateful to have Harvey lead his team. The former Griffith player helped the Vikings finish the 2019 season at 5-4, which was the program’s first winning campaign in three years.

Harvey appeared in all nine games as a sophomore, but what Jones will remember most about Harvey’s time at Hudson Valley is his drive. Aside from excelling on the field, he also did well in the classroom and worked full time at Taco Bell to cover his rent and other living expenses. Jones thinks most athletes would have slipped up while balancing so many responsibilities, but Harvey didn’t waver.

“Once he looks back on it, I think he’ll look back on it with tremendous pride because as you know, when you’re going through it, it’s not really as fun, and it’s tough,” Jones said. “To have that fortitude and that determination to achieve what he wanted to achieve and ultimately to get what he was searching for, it’s one of those things where unless you’ve been through your own struggles, it’s kind of hard to relate. It’s a testament to his character, it’s a testament to his work ethic and it’s a testament to his ability to focus and work hard.”

As a junior college product, Harvey admitted it was a taxing experience and added that some people may not be cut out for it. There were nights in which he was barely able to get any sleep at Hudson Valley because of his academic, athletic and professional commitments, but the standout lineman believes he wouldn’t be on the brink of Division I football without having to endure some adversity.

“The one thing people don’t know about JUCO is that only the strongest make it out,” Harvey said. “When people say JUCO is a struggle, it is for real. You have to be mentally tough and strong to make it out, especially if you want to play at the Division I level. I feel like JUCO also matures you, turns you into a better person.”

Ben Geffert was Harvey’s coach at Griffith and fondly remembers his impact on the program. At first, Geffert said Harvey seemed more interested in basketball than football, but it didn’t take Harvey long to realize that most of his attention should be centered on the field rather than the court.

031217-spt-bbk-kv-reg-semis2 (Central Michigan)

Former Griffith lineman Aarion Harvey also played basketball during his prep career.

In high school, Harvey played on the offensive and defensive lines and helped the Panthers claim back-to-back Greater South Shore Conference (South) championships in 2017 and 2018. Geffert said the team’s success wouldn’t have been possible without Harvey’s presence at the line of scrimmage, and he isn’t surprised to see his former player’s career blossom at the next level.

“If you paint a picture of what you want your offensive or defensive lineman to look like, you pretty much paint Aarion,” Geffert said. “His height, his size, he wasn’t too big. He played multiple sports, so he had great feet, and he was aggressive and mean.”

Since leaving Griffith, Harvey has done everything he can to build on Geffert’s positive assessment. The former Panther, who now stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 319 pounds, even retooled his diet to maximize his potential. In Harvey’s mind, it was simply another sacrifice he had to make in order prove his supporters right and his doubters wrong.

“It feels so good because you put that work in behind closed doors that nobody even sees — you’re putting blood, you’re putting sweat, you’re putting tears into this, and you’re working hard,” Harvey said. “Nobody even sees it, and then all of a sudden you just come out of the blue, and you blow up. You have Division I scholarships, and you have a 4.0 GPA for a semester — stuff that people never thought you would do.

“That part right there, it feels great to me because even through the bad times, I stayed blessed and trusted the process and trusted God.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois.

