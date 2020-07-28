Kankakee Valley set to resume prep sports activities Wednesday

"Every school kind of handles their situation as they see fit, and I'm happy to see that our school has been working with the county, and they see fit that it's good for us to start back up," Broyles said. "It's a good situation that they can communicate like that and be able to put together a plan where we can get back quicker than later."

The Kougars are slated to open their season at home against Rensselaer on Aug. 21. Despite several schools around the state suspending prep workouts, the IHSAA is still optimistic that fall sports will proceed as scheduled.

Kankakee Valley is at least one of 12 Northwest Indiana schools that has currently halted team activities for one or more sports. The others are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, LaCrosse, Morton, Munster, Portage and Valparaiso.

Boone Grove, Calumet, Michigan City and River Forest previously suspended team gatherings but have since resumed workouts.

As the 2020-21 school year creeps closer, Broyles, a 1996 Kankakee Valley graduate, has encouraged his athletes to cherish the moment and maintain a positive outlook.