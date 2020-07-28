Kankakee Valley set to resume prep sports activities Wednesday

Kankakee Valley is ready to resume.
"We are starting back with summer workouts for our fall teams on Wednesday," Kougars assistant athletic director Bill Mueller wrote in a text message to the Times.
The school announced its decision Monday via its prep sports website after suspending team gatherings July 20 due to a "positive (COVID-19) test within our athletic department," according to Mueller.
Kankakee Valley athletic director John Gray confirmed that the Kougars will remain in Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports restart plan and hope to move into Phase 2 — which allows contact sports to use contact — next week.
Although some schools around the Region haven't had any stoppages since the IDOE allowed practices to resume July 6, Kankakee Valley football coach James Broyles said he understands that the coronavirus pandemic can affect each school differently.
He commended Kankakee Valley for continuing to navigate ever-changing circumstances in order to ensure his players' safety, while also giving them a chance to prepare for the 2020 football season.
"Every school kind of handles their situation as they see fit, and I'm happy to see that our school has been working with the county, and they see fit that it's good for us to start back up," Broyles said. "It's a good situation that they can communicate like that and be able to put together a plan where we can get back quicker than later."
The Kougars are slated to open their season at home against Rensselaer on Aug. 21. Despite several schools around the state suspending prep workouts, the IHSAA is still optimistic that fall sports will proceed as scheduled.
Kankakee Valley is at least one of 12 Northwest Indiana schools that has currently halted team activities for one or more sports. The others are: Chesterton, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, LaCrosse, Morton, Munster, Portage and Valparaiso.
Boone Grove, Calumet, Michigan City and River Forest previously suspended team gatherings but have since resumed workouts.
As the 2020-21 school year creeps closer, Broyles, a 1996 Kankakee Valley graduate, has encouraged his athletes to cherish the moment and maintain a positive outlook.
"Right now we get to play football, and that's our main focus," Broyles said. "We're just going to keep working as if the season is going to happen no matter what. I think for our kids, having not been around sports in general for a few months, that's something they have taken a hold of."
