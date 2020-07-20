Kankakee Valley suspends activities after positive COVID-19 test; Boone Grove resumes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was not the news Kankakee Valley football coach James Broyles and Kougars girls cross country coach Lane Lewallen wanted to hear Monday.

But nevertheless, their school has suspended prep sports activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kankakee Valley is at least the 10th Region school at the moment to have suspended team activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The others are: Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Michigan City, Morton, Portage and River Forest.

Boone Grove previously suspended activities but resumed Monday.

After confirming the Kankakee Valley School Corporation's decision, Broyles and Lewallen deferred further comment to their higher-ups.

"We did have a positive (COVID-19) test within our athletic department," Kougars assistant athletic director Bill Mueller said. " ... Out of a conscious effort of safety, we decided to shut down until we could get our hands on what's going on. Once we do that, we will let our folks know what is going on."

Mueller added that the suspension is until further notice.