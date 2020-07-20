Kankakee Valley suspends activities after positive COVID-19 test; Boone Grove resumes

It was not the news Kankakee Valley football coach James Broyles and Kougars girls cross country coach Lane Lewallen wanted to hear Monday.
But nevertheless, their school has suspended prep sports activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kankakee Valley is at least the 10th Region school at the moment to have suspended team activities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The others are: Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Michigan City, Morton, Portage and River Forest.
Boone Grove previously suspended activities but resumed Monday.
After confirming the Kankakee Valley School Corporation's decision, Broyles and Lewallen deferred further comment to their higher-ups.
"We did have a positive (COVID-19) test within our athletic department," Kougars assistant athletic director Bill Mueller said. " ... Out of a conscious effort of safety, we decided to shut down until we could get our hands on what's going on. Once we do that, we will let our folks know what is going on."
Mueller added that the suspension is until further notice.
Kankakee Valley had just completed Phase 1 of the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports resumption plan. Phase 2, which began Monday, permits contact sports to start using contact, but the Kougars will have to hold off for now.
"We have some meetings (Tuesday and Wednesday)," Mueller said. "We're meeting with the health department, the corporate office and our nurses and our athletic trainer to put together a plan of when we think we can get started back up."
While the Kankakee Valley hit the brakes, Boone Grove resumed its prep sports activities Monday after halting team gatherings on July 9.
Wolves athletic director Joshua Russell said he was thrilled to have his athletes come back together. He also confirmed that Boone Grove has moved into Phase 2 of the IDOE's prep sports restart plan.
"The kids are what make this job worth it," Russell said. "To see their faces this morning was absolutely incredible."
One of the Wolves' most notable fall programs is their girls soccer team, which is coming off of a historic 2019 season. Led by star forward Lexi Darnell, who will be a senior, Boone Grove claimed its fourth sectional title and first regional crown in program history last year.
The football team also had a memorable 2019 campaign by recording a program-record 10 wins and clinching its first Greater South Shore Conference (South) championship.
Russell wants nothing more than to give all of his new and returning student-athletes an opportunity to participate in the sports they love throughout the 2020-21 school year, but he made it clear that Boone Grove will proceed with caution.
"It's all about the kids. Every decision we make is considered with them in mind," Russell said. "That's how we're going to move forward — putting our kids in the position to stay safe."
