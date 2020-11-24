Kankakee Valley, Westville delay start of boys basketball seasons due to COVID-19; Clark girls basketball on hold

Two more Region boys basketball programs have hit the brakes.
Kankakee Valley was supposed to host Tri-County in both teams' season opener Tuesday night, but that game will not go forward as planned.
Kougars athletic director John Gray confirmed to The Times on Tuesday morning that his school's boys basketball program has delayed the start of its campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Right now, our boys basketball team is quarantined until Monday," Gray said. "They'll be back then, but in the meantime we have to quarantine."
Since Kankakee Valley is unable to compete, its matchup with Tri-County has been postponed. Both schools hope to reschedule the contest for a later date, according to Gray.
The Kougars will now look to begin their season Dec. 4 at home against Rensselaer Central.
"As of right now, that's our plan, provided nothing else crazy happens," Gray said. "Everything is kind of hour-by-hour and day-by-day right now."
Westville athletic director and boys basketball coach Drew Eubank also confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the start of his team's campaign has been delayed because of COVID-19.
The Blackhawks were scheduled to host Hanover Central in both programs' season opener Dec. 1. However, that game has been postponed and a makeup date has not been determined.
"We had a player in our program test positive (for COVID-19), so our varsity program is shut down for the rest of this week, and then we'll be back (practicing) next week," Eubank said.
Westville was originally slated to play its second game of the season Dec. 4 at LaCrosse. That contest has now been moved to Dec. 7 and will be the Blackhawks' season opener, according to Eubank.
Including Westville and Kankakee Valley, at least six of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have paused activities and/or missed a game this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Chesterton, North Newton and Whiting.
The Wolves have suspended team gatherings until Dec. 1, and the Trojans will be able to resume practice Nov. 30.
The Spartans and Oilers have halted winter sports until at least Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, respectively.
The IHSAA's 2020-21 boys basketball season began Monday.
Pioneers on pause
Clark started its final girls basketball season in school history with a 31-18 home win over 21st Century on Nov. 5, but now its season is on hold.
Pioneers athletic director Chris Moore confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that his school's girls basketball program has paused activities.
"We suspended (girls basketball) because of COVID," Moore wrote in a text message.
Clark was supposed to host Washington Township on Monday, but that game and the team's next two contests have been postponed. The Pioneers were also scheduled to play at Lighthouse on Dec. 2 and at Illiana Christian on Dec. 3.
"We will try to find available open dates that work (for rescheduling)," Moore wrote.
He added that the Pioneers will look to resume their campaign Dec. 7 at Marquette.
With the addition of Clark, at least 18 of the Region's 43 girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
Crown Point, Portage and Westville are the only girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana that have not played a game yet this season.
The Bulldogs and Indians are scheduled to begin their campaigns on the road Wednesday against LaPorte and Michigan City, respectively. The Blackhawks will host West Central in their season opener Saturday.
