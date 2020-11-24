Kankakee Valley, Westville delay start of boys basketball seasons due to COVID-19; Clark girls basketball on hold

Two more Region boys basketball programs have hit the brakes.

Kankakee Valley was supposed to host Tri-County in both teams' season opener Tuesday night, but that game will not go forward as planned.

Kougars athletic director John Gray confirmed to The Times on Tuesday morning that his school's boys basketball program has delayed the start of its campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now, our boys basketball team is quarantined until Monday," Gray said. "They'll be back then, but in the meantime we have to quarantine."

Since Kankakee Valley is unable to compete, its matchup with Tri-County has been postponed. Both schools hope to reschedule the contest for a later date, according to Gray.

The Kougars will now look to begin their season Dec. 4 at home against Rensselaer Central.

"As of right now, that's our plan, provided nothing else crazy happens," Gray said. "Everything is kind of hour-by-hour and day-by-day right now."

Westville athletic director and boys basketball coach Drew Eubank also confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the start of his team's campaign has been delayed because of COVID-19.