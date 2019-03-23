Height isn’t listed on the Kankakee Valley softball roster, but if it was, there’s little doubt that sophomore right fielder Carly Basham would be among the smallest in the team.
They don’t list heart either, and Basham stopped the hearts of the entire team in last week’s season opener.
Basham collected her first varsity hit in memorable fashion on Thursday, blasting a two-run game-winning walkoff home run in the eighth inning to beat Morgan Township 4-2 in Kankakee Valley’s first game of the season. As the diminutive Basham, standing all of 5-foot-3, rounded the bases, her teammates came running to meet her at home plate.
It was at home where Basham has long prepared for a debut moment like she had on Thursday.
“I’m always working on my swing,” Basham said. “It’s my Dad and I, working out in the barn. We have a batting cage out there and we go and work on hitting all the time.”
Basham’s father, Doug, was still a little shell-shocked 15 minutes after Carly ripped a two-strike pitch to straight away center field for the walkoff home run. Clutching the ball in his right hand that he would later give to his daughter, Doug fought back emotions as he talked about the moment.
“I’m just elated right now,” Doug said. “It’s the first ever varsity hit, the first home run. I’m just so proud right now.”
Carly estimates that she and her father spend three nights a week working in the pole barn on hitting. They work on all manner of hitter, but mostly concentrate on hitting line drives. Carly originally was supposed to drop down a bunt to advance a runner in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Cherokees, but her attempt resulted in a second strike. Then it became time to make the contact that she had been working on in the barn.
“We’re out there all the time before dinner,” Carly said. “If I hit it well, maybe I get a little extra dessert or something.”
If Doug was the proudest adult at the Kankakee Valley Softball Complex on Thursday, then longtime KV coach Brian Flynn was next in line. The Kougars were hit hard by graduation last season and Flynn had a handful of newcomers in the lineup for the season opener, including Basham and freshman pitcher Lexy Broyles. When Broyles reached on her second hit of the game, Flynn was eager to see what Basham could do in the high-pressure situation.
“It was just a really awesome moment,” Flynn said. “We had some times where we didn’t come through. We’ve got a lot of new players who this is there first time in this situation. It was a great way to start the year.”
The Kougars have just three seniors on the roster, and while they said goodbye to a lot of their old teammates at graduation last year, the experienced leaders of the team have been excited at the talent the new wave of underclassmen have brought to the program. As Basham rounded third base, it was seniors Emma Sark and Maddie Swart that were leading the charge to greet her at the plate.
“I was just in disbelief,” Sark said. “Maddie grabbed me when Carly hit the ball and we just started jumping up and down. It’s a great start to the season for us. This is going to build for everyone.”