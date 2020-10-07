Freshman ringing the Bell for Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — They knew Emma Bell was coming to Kankakee Valley. The Kougars freshman was a talked-about middle schooler.

But not even she expected to make such an impact so early.

“I thought I’d be doing good but not this good,” Bell said. “It feels pretty awesome. I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty fun.”

She had an inkling she’d be the varsity team’s No. 1 runner right away, but wasn’t quite sure. Fitting into KV’s roster socially, was also a concern.

“I was a little worried that because I was a freshman, people were going to be mad because I was beating upperclassmen. But that’s not the case, they’re all really nice,” Bell said.

She trailed only Lowell’s Karina James, one of the favorites for the state title, in last week’s Northwest Crossroad Conference meet. Bell finished in 20 minutes, 3.97 seconds on a difficult KV course with tight turns and a path winding through the woods.

The Red Devils’ Reilly Boyer was third at 20:27.

