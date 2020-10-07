 Skip to main content
Freshman ringing the Bell for Kankakee Valley
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Freshman ringing the Bell for Kankakee Valley

Emma Bell, Kankakee Valley

Kankakee Valley freshman Emma Bell took over the top spot for the Kougars right away.

 David P. Funk, The Times

WHEATFIELD — They knew Emma Bell was coming to Kankakee Valley. The Kougars freshman was a talked-about middle schooler.

But not even she expected to make such an impact so early.

“I thought I’d be doing good but not this good,” Bell said. “It feels pretty awesome. I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty fun.”

She had an inkling she’d be the varsity team’s No. 1 runner right away, but wasn’t quite sure. Fitting into KV’s roster socially, was also a concern.

“I was a little worried that because I was a freshman, people were going to be mad because I was beating upperclassmen. But that’s not the case, they’re all really nice,” Bell said.

She trailed only Lowell’s Karina James, one of the favorites for the state title, in last week’s Northwest Crossroad Conference meet. Bell finished in 20 minutes, 3.97 seconds on a difficult KV course with tight turns and a path winding through the woods.

The Red Devils’ Reilly Boyer was third at 20:27.

“(KV boys) coach Tim Adams does a great job training both our genders and we, through the years, do run well at the end of the season,” Kougars coach Lane Lewallen said. “That’s when you want to be at your best and that’s what generally happens here.”

Bell also plays soccer for the Kougars. She alternates practices for both sports, with soccer training sometimes supplanting sprint workouts. Lewallen said she balances it well.

“I try to give both sports everything that I have but I make cross country my main sport,” Bell said. “It’s a sport I can get a scholarship for. In soccer, that’s really hard.”

Bell’s personal record came a week earlier at the Highland invite, where she finished second with a time of 19:41. That’s near the goal she set at the start of the season of 19:30.

“This summer I want to work toward getting close to (under 19 minutes) so I can hopefully stay with (James),” Bell said.

Lewallen called Bell his best 9th grader since Cat Cavinder, who’s currently running for the Air Force Academy.

“She’s already among the top handful I’ve coached with a very bright future,” Lewallen said. “I try not to put any undue pressure on any of our kids but her goal and our goal for her is to reach the state meet. We think that’s realistic if she keeps progressing and working hard.”

