From broken back to perfect game, Kankakee Valley senior sees career come full circle

WHEATFIELD — Mary Kate Shultz was on the brink of history, and Kankakee Valley coach Amanda Suarez just wanted her star pitcher to close it out.

Twenty batters had tried, and there was only one left between Shultz and perfection.

"In the seventh inning with two outs, she threw three straight balls," Suarez said. "I was on the sideline like, 'Oh my goodness. You're only one out away, please don't blow it.' I think she knew the game was going well, but I don't think she realized it was a perfect game. ... I never said anything to her about it, and again, I really thought she was going to blow it. But, she came back and got the girl to pop out and end the game."

Despite the dramatic ending, Shultz recorded the second perfect game in program history in a 3-0 home victory over Andrean on March 14. The standout senior registered 13 strikeouts and tied for the team high with two hits.

"When I got down 3-0 (in the pitch count), it's like I put everybody at the edge of their seats. That's when I knew that something was going on," Shultz said, laughing. "It was so amazing, and I just have such an amazing team behind me. ... I'm not sure exactly what it was, but something was definitely in the air that day."