Doug Nelson is older than he was once was and said he's learned patience in recent years.
On Thursday night the longtime Region coach was hired as the girls basketball coach at Kankakee Valley. He was 9-15 last season at River Forest, his first year coaching the Ingots.
"This is an exciting, great opportunity," Nelson said. "It's a new challenge that I can't wait to get started."
The Portage resident replaces Ryan Myers, who led the Kougars to a Class 4A Sectional 2 championship last season. Myers, who was 141-64 in nine years leading the program, resigned to become an assistant principal at K.V.
Nelson coached at Hanover Central for 10 years and led the girls basketball program to a 130-95 record with four sectional championships. He sent 10 Wildcats players on to play college ball.
Nelson coached Hanover's baseball team for seven years and went 143-55 with six conference championships. He also coached Hanover to the 2011 Class 2A state championship game.
He left Hanover in 2016.
He knows that in the last three years Kankakee Valley's junior varsity has lost one game.
"That's a testament to the families in the community and the kids there," Nelson said. "I've gone to a lot of the youth games over the years and there are always teams there from K.V. They put the time in and they want to be good."
Nelson wanted to thank the administration at River Forest for giving him an opportunity a year ago and being patient with him during the process at Kankakee Valley.
"They have been great in all of this," Nelson said. "It is difficult to leave. The kids worked hard and there are great people there. That's what makes this decision so difficult."
Nelson plans on meeting with the Kougars players and their families sometime next week.