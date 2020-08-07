Kankakee Valley freshman Brynlee DeBoard medals at LC Invite; host Indians win team title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Brynlee DeBoard’s giant grin was as justified as it was obvious.

The Kankakee Valley incoming freshman was the medalist at the Lake Central Invitational on Friday at Palmira Golf Club. Her 79 was the first sub-80 score of her life and better than a field of more experienced golfers.

“I’ve never played this course ever,” DeBoard said. “It really feels good.”

DeBoard spent extra time working on her swing Thursday night, trying to shorten it. It paid off with more accurate drives and irons.

“I hit more greens,” she said. “I was hitting super short. We fixed it and I just started hitting straight and really good.”

She had triple bogey on a par-3 hole early but recovered with three straight pars. That stretch was the difference in the round, DeBoard said.

“I went in the water and had a drop. It wasn’t too good,” DeBoard said. “I focused on the next shot. On the next hole, I focused on a good drive and a good second shot. I got on (the) green and two-putted.”

Lake Central came into its home invitational the day after a second-place 346 at the West Lafayette Invite. It was a confidence boost that carried LC to a 363 Friday, good for the top team score.