Kankakee Valley freshman Brynlee DeBoard medals at LC Invite; host Indians win team title

ST. JOHN — Brynlee DeBoard’s giant grin was as justified as it was obvious.
The Kankakee Valley incoming freshman was the medalist at the Lake Central Invitational on Friday at Palmira Golf Club. Her 79 was the first sub-80 score of her life and better than a field of more experienced golfers.
“I’ve never played this course ever,” DeBoard said. “It really feels good.”
DeBoard spent extra time working on her swing Thursday night, trying to shorten it. It paid off with more accurate drives and irons.
“I hit more greens,” she said. “I was hitting super short. We fixed it and I just started hitting straight and really good.”
She had triple bogey on a par-3 hole early but recovered with three straight pars. That stretch was the difference in the round, DeBoard said.
“I went in the water and had a drop. It wasn’t too good,” DeBoard said. “I focused on the next shot. On the next hole, I focused on a good drive and a good second shot. I got on (the) green and two-putted.”
Lake Central came into its home invitational the day after a second-place 346 at the West Lafayette Invite. It was a confidence boost that carried LC to a 363 Friday, good for the top team score.
“I feel like everybody struggled a little bit today on a few holes,” Indians senior Cierra Kubacki said. “We’re definitely not where we want to be. I’m definitely hoping for those better scores for myself and the team. But we know what we can do.”
Kubacki paced Lake Central with an 86.
Bunker play on the back nine led to a pair of penalties that prevented her from contending for the top spot. Her short game saved what could’ve been a disastrous tee shot at 17.
“I could’ve gone low 80s, but I’m mid 80s. I’m upset with some things,” Kubacki said. “I went from having some really bad shots and ending up with a God awful score on a hole to bouncing back with a par or a bogey. My mental game is definitely a lot better than it used to be.”
Munster’s Ananya Sharma’s 80 was good for second, individually. The Mustangs were second as a team with 372.
Sharma said she struggled on a few holes, which may have cost her medalist honors. On 16, a bad drive led to a few more misplayed shots.
“In the past, having a bad hole led me down and there were a series of bad holes from that,” Sharma said. “But now, even if I have a bad hole I can move on, phase it out and do great from there out."
Overall, though, her drives were improved from earlier in the week.
“The tee wasn’t a great place for me but today it was a lot better,” Sharma said. “I’ve been playing (at Palmira) since I was in sixth or seventh grade. It’s not my favorite course but it’s always a course I can count on. I know how to hit the shots here, how the greens are and I’m comfortable with it.”
Valparaiso’s Norah Rossman finished third with an 82. Crown Point had the third-best team score with a 380.
