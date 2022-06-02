Kankakee Valley's Emily Nannenga soars to high jump record

PORTAGE — Emily Nannenga jumped off the mat and pumped her fist. The Kankakee Valley junior just set a new personal and regional record of 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches Tuesday at Portage.

“It felt really good. Like, really good,” she said.

Coaches and athletes gathered around the high jump bar when Nannenga attempted a 5-9 jump. That one was three-quarters of an inch better than the previous meet record, set in 1981 by Merrillville’s Michelle Dyzackey. Nannenga seemed to clear it pretty easily.

Then the bar was raised and she hit another, besting the regional mark by a full inch. She went for 5-10 next but couldn't quite do it.

The feat is especially remarkable because, coming into the season, Nannenga’s goal was to hit 5-6. Her personal record was 5-5, which she set at last year’s state meet. That was good enough for ninth place.

Part of the improvement, she said, is due to her taking up gymnastics, again. That was her primary sport until she gave it up to concentrate on track. Gymnastics was hard on her knees and hips, she said.

She started doing it again this year and it's helped.

“I don’t compete, anymore. It’s more for the conditioning,” Nannenga said.

Kougars senior Taylor Schoonveld, an Indiana University commit, is the other part of the equation. She’s Nannenga’s high jump partner, friend and mentor. Schoonveld finished second in the high jump at the regional, also advancing to state in the 300-meter hurdles with a second-place run.

“Ever since my freshman year, it’s been my goal. I’ve made it a goal to make it (to state) every year,” Schoonveld said. “I’d like to place higher than I did last year. I got third last year (in the high jump). I’d like to get a little higher up on the podium.”

Nannenga called Schoonveld her “track best friend.” The two push each other both in practice and during meets. That kind of constant competition is a luxury most state-championship-caliber athletes don’t have.

“Last year, she would really help push me. She’s been a huge help,” Schoonveld said. “I’ve tried to push her and let her know that she can do it because she obviously is. She’s doing amazing. She helps our team out a bunch. She works really hard in practice so it’s good to see her get what she deserves.”

For the last two seasons, almost every meet has seen them go 1-2. Schoonveld won most of the time last year. This season, Nannenga is the leader. The junior is seeded No. 1 in the event at state.

Schoonveld is seeded sixth.

“Me and her are always rooting for each other. Honestly, I hope she jumps like 5-10 (at state),” Nannenga said. “It would be cool to watch.”

That kind of jump would also help Nannenga. It would make her need to work harder to win a state championship.

“I think I do better under pressure. It makes me jump better,” she said. “If I was by myself, I wouldn’t jump (5-9).”

Indiana is talking with Nannenga, as well, so the friends may not have to part for long. The University of Indianapolis texted her recently, too. Jumping in college, where she plans to major in zoology, is important to her.

Nannenga will get the chance to show other schools her abilities this week.

“I’d love to win state but last year I got ninth and I was pretty happy with that,” she said. “Just placing, honestly, (is enough).”

