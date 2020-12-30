Maturing Mikash leading a refreshed Kankakee Valley

HIGHLAND — Nick Mikash needed a correction. It came during the Lowell game his freshman season.

Now a junior, the 6-foot-4 Kankakee Valley wing developed early. As coach Bill Shepherd puts it, he “had it easy in middle school,” scoring over 25 points per game. Getting the ball in the bucket while being guarded by 11th and 12th graders was frustrating for a 15-year-old Mikash.

“I was always the best player coming up and I came into high school thinking it would be the same, thinking I was the big dog,” Mikash said. “At Lowell, (Shepherd) put me in and I just froze. I couldn’t do anything. He got in my face after that and I realized that I’m not as good as I think I am. I needed to mature.”

He’s done just that. This year, Mikash is leading the Kougars at 13.8 points per game.

“We moved him up as a freshman and it kind of humbled him a little bit,” Shepherd said. “About halfway into that year, you could see it go from ‘Why can’t I do this? It used to be so easy.’ to ‘Now I know I’ve got to work.’ Ever since then, it’s been nothing but growth for him.”

That growth has come on and off the court, Mikash said. He’s both a better player and person for having his ego subdued.