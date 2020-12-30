 Skip to main content
Maturing Mikash leading a refreshed Kankakee Valley
BOYS BASKETBALL

Maturing Mikash leading a refreshed Kankakee Valley

Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley

Kankakee Valley junior Nick Mikash leads a motivated Kougars team in scoring. He was a star in middle school but was in for a rude awakening as a freshman on varsity at Lowell.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HIGHLAND — Nick Mikash needed a correction. It came during the Lowell game his freshman season.

Now a junior, the 6-foot-4 Kankakee Valley wing developed early. As coach Bill Shepherd puts it, he “had it easy in middle school,” scoring over 25 points per game. Getting the ball in the bucket while being guarded by 11th and 12th graders was frustrating for a 15-year-old Mikash.

“I was always the best player coming up and I came into high school thinking it would be the same, thinking I was the big dog,” Mikash said. “At Lowell, (Shepherd) put me in and I just froze. I couldn’t do anything. He got in my face after that and I realized that I’m not as good as I think I am. I needed to mature.”

He’s done just that. This year, Mikash is leading the Kougars at 13.8 points per game.

“We moved him up as a freshman and it kind of humbled him a little bit,” Shepherd said. “About halfway into that year, you could see it go from ‘Why can’t I do this? It used to be so easy.’ to ‘Now I know I’ve got to work.’ Ever since then, it’s been nothing but growth for him.”

That growth has come on and off the court, Mikash said. He’s both a better player and person for having his ego subdued.

It’s a lesson he now hopes to pass on to the younger players on the Kankakee Valley roster.

“I feel like I’m a leader on the team. I’ve been on varsity since I was a freshman and I think a lot of the younger guys look up to me,” Mikash said.

The Kougars (2-5) have always had shooters but are trying to redefine themselves as a defense-first team, Mikash said. KV forced Griffith into 22 turnovers at the Highland Holiday Hoopfest Wednesday, playing a 1-3-1 zone and attacking the Panthers with full-court pressure for most of the game. The result was a 77-35 KV win in which Mikash dropped 19.

The team was in quarantine for the early portion of the season.

“I didn’t know how we were going to come back. It’s taken us a few weeks but we’re starting to get into a rotation now but we’ve still got a long way to go defensively,” Shepherd said. “Our legs are good now and I think we’re in a good place, physically.”

Kankakee Valley lost its first five games this season, though the roster was limited. With everyone back and finally in rhythm, Milkash said the aim is a sectional title.

“We played terrible (in a sectional semifinal loss to Hanover Central last year). We’re coming back for revenge for that one for sure,” Mikash said. “We want that sectional.”

