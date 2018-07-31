There was a lot of excitement at Kankakee Valley on Monday as former star James Broyles took over as the Kougars football coach.
The 1996 K.V. grad played football at Indiana State and Southwest Missouri State and had training camp stints with the Chiefs, Rams, Buccaneers and Packers.
Returning to his alma mater was a result of Derek Thompson's resignation on June 22.
"Getting in so late, I'm just going to try to energize the kids and get everyone on the same page," Broyles said. "I'm excited and I think the kids are excited, too."
This will also be the last season the Kougars will play on Fred Jones Field.
Athletic director John Gray confirmed all the sports facilities are being moved to the high school campus in a two-year phase. The tennis courts will be torn down because that is where the new football, soccer and trac complex will be. Once that is completed the current football field will be torn down and softball and tennis will be put there.
The expectation is that football will be in the new stadium next year.
"And we're going to have turf, too," Broyles said.
A nice step away: Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall was excited about the program's golf outing that took place on Sunday at Forest Park near the school's campus.
There were 136 golfers at the event, including former players, parents and 16 current players, having some fun before the grind of the season began on Monday.
Marshall said he only golfs twice a year, meaning he's better at football than the links.
"I had a drive on No. 18 that hit a tree and almost came back to me," Marshall said with a laugh.
Former Vikings star Steve Letnich, who played at Air Force and Purdue, and his four-person scramble won the event with a 15-under-par score.
"It was a nice step away for the kids to relax a little and have some fun," Marshall said.
Bear down Cardinals: Joe Wargo of National Industrial Maintenance Inc., in East Chicago was in the weight room on Monday afternoon wear the Central High School Cardinals were working out.
Wargo was excited about supporting the team, like he has for several years. On Aug. 25th he and the coaches will be taking the E.C. football team to the Bears preseason game against Kansas City in Chicago.
Other businesses donate money and food for a tailgate dinner for the players.
"I used to get steaks donated," Wargo said. "But the kids said they'd rather have hot dogs and hamburgers, so that's what we've been cooking the last few years. It's a lot of fun for the kids which is why we do this."