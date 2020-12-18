 Skip to main content
Kevin Enright resigns as Crown Point's football coach
Prep football

Kevin Enright resigns as Crown Point's football coach

Lake Central at Crown Point football (resigned)

Kevin Enright led Crown Point to three straight Class 6A sectional crowns during his tenure.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

CROWN POINT — The Bulldogs will have a new leader on the gridiron next season.

Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla announced in a press release Friday that Kevin Enright has resigned as head football coach.

“I'd like to thank all past and present members of our football program, Crown Point High School’s administration and the Crown Point community for their support," Enright said in the release. "I am grateful and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as football coach, but now is the time to move on."

Enright coached the Bulldogs for the last nine years and posted a 51-45 record during that span. He guided the team to three consecutive Class 6A sectional titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In the fall, Crown Point was limited to seven games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program finished the season with a 3-4 record during Enright's final year at the helm.

Dorulla stated in the release that, "the timeline for hiring a new coach is to be determined."

He also commended Enright for his dedication to the Bulldogs for nearly a decade.

“We appreciate all that Kevin has done for the football program through the last nine seasons," Dorulla said. "Coach Enright positively impacted many student-athletes. We wish Kevin continued success in his next endeavors.”

Gallery: Lake Central at Crown Point football

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd

