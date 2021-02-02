Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso down Portage, Crown Point rolls in first round of sectionals

Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said Oelling's hustle play was an example of the toughness her team has developed throughout the season.

"She plays hard, and it's the grittiness that helped us win this game," Wilson said. "It wasn't a great scoring night, but defensively we finally got some stops. ... And like I said, Kiana hit some clutch shots for us."

Kristin Bukata also had a strong outing for the Vikings (16-5). The sophomore guard scored nine points and was her team's primary ball-handler against Portage's pesky full-court defense.

There were also a few plays in which Bukata went diving onto the floor or into her team's bench, sacrificing her body for a chance at another possession. Every time she went down, she popped right back up.

"I just really want the team to win," Bukata said. "So whatever it takes, whether it's getting a loose ball or rotating over to help, it's just what I have to do to help the team win."

Senior forward Diamond Howell paced the Indians with 10 points. Fellow senior Jordan Barnes and junior Izzy Shields each added 7 points.

