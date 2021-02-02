Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso down Portage; Crown Point rolls past Lowell in first round of sectionals

CHESTERTON — Kiana Oelling had a message for her teammates as Valparaiso geared up to face Portage in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 2 at Chesterton on Tuesday.

"The last thing I said in the locker room before we came out was, 'Guys, I did not prepare for this to be my last game,'" Oelling said. "I said, 'I have not prepared for it. I'm not ready for this to be my last time playing.' So basically, we just had the mindset that we're moving on."

Oelling, the Vikings' senior leader, poured in a game-high 20 points to guide her squad to a 46-36 victory over the Indians.

The 5-foot-11 forward drained three 3-pointers and scored six of Valparaiso's 13 points in the fourth quarter to help her team knock off Portage for a second time this season.

Aside from scoring, Oelling also made key plays on defense. None may have been more impressive than a sequence the senior had midway through the third quarter.

After being stripped by Indians guard Jaedyn Lowe, Oelling raced down the court and blocked Lowe's fast-break layup attempt out of bounds.