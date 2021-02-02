Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso down Portage; Crown Point rolls past Lowell in first round of sectionals

CHESTERTON — Kiana Oelling had a message for her teammates as Valparaiso geared up to face Portage in the first round of Class 4A Sectional 2 at Chesterton on Tuesday.
"The last thing I said in the locker room before we came out was, 'Guys, I did not prepare for this to be my last game,'" Oelling said. "I said, 'I have not prepared for it. I'm not ready for this to be my last time playing.' So basically, we just had the mindset that we're moving on."
Oelling, the Vikings' senior leader, poured in a game-high 20 points to guide her squad to a 46-36 victory over the Indians.
The 5-foot-11 forward drained three 3-pointers and scored six of Valparaiso's 13 points in the fourth quarter to help her team knock off Portage for a second time this season.
Aside from scoring, Oelling also made key plays on defense. None may have been more impressive than a sequence the senior had midway through the third quarter.
After being stripped by Indians guard Jaedyn Lowe, Oelling raced down the court and blocked Lowe's fast-break layup attempt out of bounds.
"I was pretty upset that I turned it over, so I wasn't just going to let that girl go," Oelling said. "She thought she had it, so I figured I'd just get back on the play and keep playing through it."
Vikings coach Candy Wilson said Oelling's hustle play was an example of the toughness her team has developed throughout the season.
"She plays hard, and it's the grittiness that helped us win this game," Wilson said. "It wasn't a great scoring night, but defensively we finally got some stops. ... And like I said, Kiana hit some clutch shots for us."
Kristin Bukata had a strong outing for Valparaiso (16-5), too. The sophomore guard scored nine points and was her team's primary ball-handler against Portage's pesky full-court defense.
There were also a few plays in which Bukata went diving onto the floor or into her team's bench, sacrificing her body for a chance at another possession. Every time the sophomore went down, she popped right back up.
"I just really want the team to win," Bukata said. "So whatever it takes, whether it's getting a loose ball or rotating over to help, it's just what I have to do to help the team win."
Senior forward Diamond Howell paced the Indians with 10 points. Fellow senior Jordan Barnes and junior Izzy Shields each added seven points.
Portage (5-13) gained momentum at the end of the first half, forcing three straight turnovers that the team was able to translate into a pair of fast-break layups for Howell. The Indians then opened the third quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 22 and took a one-point lead twice during that frame.
However, it wasn't enough to keep their season alive.
"We knew our kids were going to come in and fight," Portage coach Jovanny Gonzalez said. "They gave it everything they had. We thought it could be a game and honestly a game we thought we should win."
Gonzalez added that he really felt for his program's four seniors (Barnes, Lowe, Howell and Joanie Warmick), who remained committed throughout an unprecedented season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indians were shut down twice due to COVID-19.
"They kept coming back, and they kept working hard," Gonzalez said. "Did we have some bumps in the road? Yeah, but all you can look back on is your effort and your attitude."
The Vikings will face Chesterton in the semifinals Friday. The Trojans defeated Valparaiso 50-36 at home Dec. 18.
Wilson, who graduated from Chesterton in 1990 and played for longtime Trojans coach Jack Campbell, knows her alma mater will be ready.
"I feel like we're playing a little bit better than we did earlier in the year, but they're such a formidable opponent," Wilson said. "Each team knows a lot about each other, and we're very familiar with each other, so it'll be a grind. It always is in that game."
Crown Point 70, Lowell 20: The Bulldogs earned their sixth straight sectional victory behind none other than Jessica Carrothers. The Indiana Junior All-Star candidate scored a game-high 25 points.
“We’re just very thankful and blessed to be participating in sectionals,” Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said. "We talked a lot about controlling what we can control, which is defense, rebounding and effort. … Even though we didn’t shoot it well initially, our defense helped us get out in transition with some turnovers, and then eventually we started to shoot the ball a little better.”
The Bulldogs (19-1) will square off against Hobart in the semifinals Friday. The Brickies ended the regular season with back-to-back wins.
Junior guard Payton Gard paced the Red Devils (9-13) with seven points.
Toward the end of the game, Lowell coach Kelly Chavez subbed out seniors Jordan Yuhasz, Katelyn Budz and Alexis Horton. Chavez shared a long hug with each of them on the sideline as they all wiped tears from their eyes.
“I’m really sad to see them go,” Chavez said. “This is my fifth year at Lowell, and when I came in they were the first group to start our feeder program with me. I’ve had them from the jump and coached them from eighth grade all the way up.”