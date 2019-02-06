Juvenile prosecutors will seek charges after a physical altercation at Boone Grove High School this morning left two 17-year-old students injured.
The fight broke out between two alternative school students Wednesday morning in a bathroom near the high school's main office. A staff member overheard the altercation, according to a Porter County Sheriff's news release, and immediately radioed for help from a school resource officer in the building.
The student believed to have started the fight was in possession of two knives that he used to try to hurt the other student, according to the release. The second student suffered a "superficial laceration to the abdomen," according to police, and was treated by medics at the school before being released to his parents.
The student in possession of knives was taken to Porter Regional Hospital to be checked for injuries sustained at the school, according to the release.
After Boone Grove administrators and Porter County Sheriff's Officers determined the school was safe, students resumed their normal school day.
Prosecutors will pursue three felony charges for the students who brought a knife to school, according to police. Those charges include two level 5 felonies — battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation with a deadly weapon — as well as a level 6 felony of possession of a knife on school property resulting in injury.