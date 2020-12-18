Kouts boys basketball, Kankakee Valley girls basketball on hold due to COVID-19

The Kouts boys basketball team and Kankakee Valley girls basketball team have halted their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mustangs boys basketball coach Kevin Duzan confirmed the stoppage to The Times on Thursday night, while the Kougars announced their pause via their athletic website Friday.
Including Kouts, at least 16 of the 44 Region boys basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season because of COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
With the addition of Kankakee Valley, at least 28 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a contest this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
The Kouts boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A by the Associated Press, was supposed to host Westville on Friday before playing at Andrean on Tuesday. Both of of those games have been postponed, but makeup dates have not been set, according to Duzan.
"We're in quarantine until Tuesday," Duzan said.
He expects his team to resume its campaign Dec. 26 against Bloomington South in the Wabash Valley Classic.
The Kankakee Valley girls basketball team was slated to host Benton Central and Chesterton on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively. Those two contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been determined, according to Kougars athletic director John Gray.
He said Kankakee Kankakee Valley will look to continue its season Dec. 29 against Rochester in the Twin Lakes Tournament.
