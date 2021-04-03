'Hands down the best player ever': Kouts' Cole Wireman sees historic career come to an end

Brent and Cale are also tied for the program's single-game record with 16 assists, while Brent ranks first all-time in team history with 448 assists in his high school career.

All three brothers played together for two seasons at Kouts, and Duzan believes Brent helped lay the foundation for this year's unprecedented run.

"It's tough because you know it's the last game and the last time that (Cole and Cale) will put their uniforms on and play for me," Duzan said while wiping tears from his eyes. "In six years of doing this (as the Mustangs head coach) I've always had a Wireman. Next year I'm going to have to figure out how to win without Wiremans, because there aren't anymore coming."

Brent was in Indianapolis on Saturday, and while he would've loved to grace the hardwood with his little brothers like he's done countless times before, he said cheering them on was just as sweet.

When his younger siblings were subbed out of their final high school game with 22.2 seconds left, he was one of the 1,000 Kouts fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse who gave them a standing ovation.